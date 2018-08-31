Still on ‘Dan Baiwan Hausa’

Kalu’s acceptance letter goes thus: “I am indeed happy to confirm my acceptance of the highly revered traditional title of ‘Dan Baiwan Hausa’ of Daura

Idris Adisa

As accolades continue to pour in for the newly turbaned Dan Baiwan Hausa of Daura and former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Nigerians should emulate the honouree’s selfless, patriotic and charismatic attributes. These special traits in Kalu endeared him not only to Daura Emirate but the country at large. I say this because Kalu remains one of the few prominent Nigerians who do not allow religion, ethnicity and politics affect their relationships with people. Kalu’s large humility, boundless compassion and profuse goodwill would not allow him to discriminate against anyone.

As part of activities marking the 2018 Eid el-Kabir on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, the Daura Emirate Council rolled out the drums and laid the red carpet to honour Abia-born Kalu. The event, which was held amid pomp and circumstance at the ancient palace of the Emir of Daura, had in attendance prominent Nigerians, including Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, Minister of Communication, Barr. Adebayo Shittu, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa (representative of Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State), Eze Ndigbo of Daura, Igwe Ferdinand Osunkwo, Hon. Edozie Madu, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, Mr. Bayo Fatusin, Hon. Ben Kalu, Hon. Chibuike Jonas, Sen. Ayogu Eze and Prince Flavian Enwezoh.

The gesture by the Daura Emirate Council, not being the same region Kalu comes from, is a further testament that Nigeria is united and indivisible. Anyway, the honouree was born in Aba, had his university education in Maiduguri and settled for business in Lagos and other parts of the country. Considering these highlighted attributes and coupled with Kalu’s unending contributions to nation- building, especially in the areas of peace advocacy, humanity, wealth creation, politics and international diplomacy, the honour is well-deserved. Hence, the emirate council made the right choice.