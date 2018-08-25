– The Sun News
Daura title proves Orji Kalu true nationalist, says Cairo Ojougboh
DAURA

Daura title proves Orji Kalu true nationalist, says Cairo Ojougboh

— 25th August 2018

Leading governorship aspirant for Delta State, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, has congratulated Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu for bagging a traditional title in Daura, which is President Buhari’s hometown.

Ojougboh described the conferment of the former governor of Abia State as the ‘Danbaiwan Hausa’ as an attestation that he is a true nationalist.

Ojougboh, a former member of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the traditional title conferred on Kalu  was as a result of his leadership capabilities which has always been devoid of tribal or religious sentiments.

He also congratulated the Emir of Daura, H.R.H Alhaji Dr. Umar Faruk Umar CON, for recognising the efforts of Dr. Kalu in contributing to the unity of the country, empowering youths and his unflinching support for the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Ojougboh also said that the award of the prestigious title to a leadership figure like Dr. kalu from the South East region would further unite the nation.

Ojougboh made this known in a statement issued, on Tuesday, by his Campaign Media Assistant Mr. Kenneth Udeh.

READ ALSO: Benue NUJ Chair is dead

The statement read, “The conferment of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu as the Danbaiwan Hausa Hausa is a true attestation that Dr. kalu is a true nationalist devoid of any tribal or religious sentiments.

“Over the years he has never relented in his efforts to promote the unity of a country and the need to be tolerant. He is indeed a courageous man known for his philanthropic and empowerment strides not also forgetting his outstanding leadership skills.

“Dr. Kalu has also showed un-alloyed commitment in supporting President Buahri and his good works.

“I also commend the Emir of taking the bold step of bestowing Dr. Kalu with such rare prestigious traditional honour. The award will go a long way in building bridges across tribes and unite the nation.”

 

