Orji

Eid el-Kabir: Orji Kalu urges leaders to preach peace, unity

— 20th August 2018

NAN

Former governor of Abia, Dr Orji Kalu  has urged leaders across the country to use their positions  to preach peaceful co-existence among Nigerians regardless of ethnic, religious and political divides.

According to the former governor, Nigerians should embrace patriotism, selflessness and discipline in their pursuits for the sake of rebuilding the nation.

While stressing that Nigeria is better off as an indivisible and united entity, urged the political class not to use sentiments to polarise the country.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, to mark this year’s Eid-el Kabir, Kalu felicitated with the Muslim community across the globe.

Kalu in the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), urged Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the country and its leadership.

He said: “I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Eid-el Kabir.

“It is a special season and it calls for special prayers for the country.

“We should use this opportunity to appraise ourselves as individuals and as a people.

“We should exhibit piety, selflessness, patriotism and service to humanity in our activities as enshrined in the Holy Quran.

“Let us respect other people’s religious beliefs and by so doing, there will be no rift in the society.

“Nigeria remains a blessed nation owing to its diversity in religion and ethnicity”.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain, urged  Nigerians to sustain their support for the President Muhammadu Buhari -led administration.

He  cautioned politicians against hate campaign, adding that the collective interests of the people must be placed above selfish ambitions.

The former governor wished the Muslim Ummah a hitch-free and remarkable celebration.

Omotayo Edubi

