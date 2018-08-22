– The Sun News
DAN-BAIWAN HAUSA ORJI UZOR KALU

Daura Emirate names Kalu Hausa Ambassador Plenipotentiary

— 22nd August 2018

“Throughout Hausa land,” the Emir said, “it is only the Daura Emirate that can confer this title on anybody

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

A former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has received one of the highest traditional titles in Northern Nigeria as the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, conferred on him yesterday the position of Dan-Baiwan Hausa (gifted son of Hausa Kingdom).

The Governor of Plateau State, Solomon Lalong, and the Minister of Communication, Bayo Shittu, were among several other dignitaries from across the country who attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the investiture in his palace, the Emir explained that, the title is in recognition of Kalu’s contribution to the development of Abia State and Nigeria at large as well as his love for President Muhammadu Buhari, who hails from Daura.

Also describing Kalu as a peace promoter, the Emir noted that the Dan-Baiwan title equally confers on Kalu the position “Representative of the Hausa” in the entire Ibo land.

“Throughout Hausa land,” the Emir said, “it is only the Daura Emirate that can confer this title on anybody.

“We appreciate your contributions to the business sector in Nigeria and your efforts in peace-building for the good of the community and we urge you to continue your campaigns for President Muhammadu Buhari who is a son of the soil.”

Shittu who spoke with reporters after the ceremony described Kalu as a

“bridge- builder” who has consistently endeared the hearts and minds of his people to the President.

According to to the Minister, “for somebody who has taken such initiative, I think he deserves all the support and collaboration we can mobilise.

“When I heard that he is being honoured here in Daura, I felt it a duty to honour him too with my presence and to commend and congratulate him for this very important honour.

“What has happened today will continue to encourage him to do much more towards Nigeria unity and integration.”

