– The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2018 - 2019 general elections will be violence-free, Kalu predicts
31st August 2018 - Court orders man to clean court premises for 2 weeks over beer purchase
31st August 2018 - Syrian Swimmer who saved refugees arrested in Greece
31st August 2018 - Nigeria, Germany sign pacts on agriculture, commerce
31st August 2018 - Sevilla sign Dutch winger Promes
31st August 2018 - Insurance recapitalisation deadline now Oct. 1 – NAICOM
31st August 2018 - FCT Nursing school registers 11,600 candidates for exams
31st August 2018 - Spain boss Enrique names youthful squad for Croatia, England games
31st August 2018 - No deadline day moves for Real, says Lopetegui
31st August 2018 - Police to partner with NYSC to fight crimes
Home / Elections / 2019 general elections will be violence-free, Kalu predicts
VIOLENCE-FREE

2019 general elections will be violence-free, Kalu predicts

— 31st August 2018

NAN

Chief Orji Kalu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Abia has predicted that the 2019 general elections would  be violence-free across the country.

Kalu made the prediction on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia, the Abia Capital.

He said: “There was no violence in 2015 in spite the general fear and predictions before the polls, so there will be no violence in 2019.

“The elections will be peaceful here in Abia and across the whole Federation.”

READ ALSO Nigeria, Germany sign pacts on agriculture, commerce

He said that the ruling-APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari would stop at nothing to ensure hitch-free election.

“The elections will not be marred by violence. APC-led government will leave no stone unturned to protect the nation democracy.’’

He said that the pressure of electioneering usually heated up the polity and described the development as natural and often precedent to general elections anywhere in the world.

According to the ex-governor, such heat being experienced should not be mistaken as a sign of imminent violence.

“Even in the U.S., the polity is presently heating up ahead of the midterm elections coming up on Nov. 6,’’ he said.

Kalu, who is a senatorial aspirant for Abia North, took exception to the recent destruction of billboards and posters belonging to political office seekers in the area.

He blamed the act on desperate politicians and their thugs, saying that people should not make politics a do-or-die affair.

“People should see politics as a game, if you win, you rejoice but if you lose you take it in the spirit of sportsmanship. It should not be a do-or-die affair.’’

On the recent defections across different party lines by some prominent politicians in the country, Kalu said that the actions were intended to satisfy personal interest and “not in the interest of the people.’’

“Those politicians that are defecting are doing so for their selfish interest because they felt that they would not get the ticket from their former parties.’’

He attributed the trend to the lack of ideology among the nation’s political class, saying that politicians should learn to play politics of ideology.

READ ASLO Insurance recapitalisation deadline now Oct. 1 – NAICOM

“You saw that when I left the Peoples Democratic Party I did not return rather, I joined APC because it meets my expectations and that is where all Nigerians of note are sitting.’’

Kalu said that he was determined to bring the Southeast geo-political zone into the mainstream of the nation’s politics.

“I am currently working hard day and night to ensure that APC wins the governorship and National Assembly positions in all the states in the zone.

“My ambition is to make sure that I bring the South-east to sit where other Nigerians are sitting and we must achieve it in 2019.’’

Kalu reiterated his earlier position that APC would have a landslide victory in the zone in 2019.

He said APC would score at least, 75 per cent votes in Abia and 51 per cent in the other states in the zone.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

court

Court orders man to clean court premises for 2 weeks over beer purchase

— 31st August 2018

NAN A Kubwa Grade1 Area Court on Friday sentenced one Kingsley Emeahera to two weeks of community service for attempting to defraud a beer seller of N5,000. The judge Abdulwahab Mohammed ordered Emeahera to clean the court’s premises and sign an undertaking at the court’s registry to be of good behaviour for the next three…

  • COMMERCE

    Nigeria, Germany sign pacts on agriculture, commerce

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN Nigeria and Germany on Friday in Abuja signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) in agriculture and commerce. The first agreement was signed between the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the German-Africa Business Association. The First Deputy National President of NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya-Abubakar, signed on behalf of…

  • insurance

    Insurance recapitalisation deadline now Oct. 1 – NAICOM

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on Friday confirmed backdating the insurance companies Tier-based recapitalisation commencement date to Oct. 1, as against  January 1, 2019 it earlier announced. Mr Rasaaq Salami, NAICOM’s spokesman, made the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. NAN reports that the confirmation was sequel…

  • NURSING

    FCT Nursing school registers 11,600 candidates for exams

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The School of Nursing, Gwagwalada, FCT-Abuja, has registered 11,600 candidates digitally for examination compared to the previous ones they have conducted manually. The Principal of the school, Mr Lakereks James, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. James noted that the digital registration was the…

  • crimes

    Police to partner with NYSC to fight crimes

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Police Force says it will partner with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to fight crimes, including drug abuse, rape and illegal possession of firearms in the country. The force Spokesman, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, stated this while addressing the Nigerian Police Corps Forum (NYSC members serving in the force), prior to…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share