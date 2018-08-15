Sins anti–polygamy preachers commit (4) – restitution

The prelate, who is both one of three most educated and globally popular clerics in Nigeria I am told does this because he says Almighty God is against divorce. As a result, such people have to correct the mistake they had made to get the sin they had committed to be forgiven by the Lord.

But pray, when such couples leave their second husbands and wives to return to their first spouses, are they not carrying out another divorce and thereby committing another sin? When I heard of the General Overseer’s restitution policy the questions I asked were, was he really called by the Heavenly Father and is he a true servant of His? Because the restitution he is teaching, preaching and enforcing in his church is against what the Lord said on divorce and remarriage in Deuteronomy 24: 1 – 4.

In the passage, the Ancient of Days commanded the Israelites that a man shall not take back a wife who had remarried, even if her second husband had divorced her or had died. In either case, the man should consider her defiled and that it would be an offense to Him if he married her again. Warning: “You are not to commit such a terrible sin.”