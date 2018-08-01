– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Sins anti–polygamy preachers commit (2)
1st August 2018 - Ekweremadu in EFCC’s custody
1st August 2018 - Oshiomhole and Ngige: Not about contestation or supremacy battle
1st August 2018 - Jackboot democracy vs gunboat loyalty
1st August 2018 - APC zones deputy governorship to Osun West
1st August 2018 - Christian groups condemn PDP primary
1st August 2018 - Community leader urges voters to be peaceful during poll
1st August 2018 - Saraki, Kwara gov quit APC, Tambuwal to follow
1st August 2018 - Wike commends Saraki, Ahmed for defecting to PDP
1st August 2018 - Junior Chambers Int’l, OUK Foundation march for peace
Home / Columns / Sins anti–polygamy preachers commit (2)
ANTI POLYGAMY

Sins anti–polygamy preachers commit (2)

— 1st August 2018

The justification anti-polygamy preaching clerics give in telling a man in multiple-marriage to do away with the spouse or spouses he married after the first one, are God’s statements in Genesis 21: 9 – 21.

Sina Adedipe

The first sin of lying that Almighty God, Jesus Christ or the Holy Spirit, told them that it is wrong for a Christian to have more than one wife, which I wrote about last week, is committed by most of the pastors, if not all of them, who preach against polygamy in the country. But only a few of them, maybe five per cent or less, commit the second sin of telling a polygamous man to send away the other spouse or spouses he married after the first one.

READ ALSO: Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit

This happens mostly in Pentecostal Churches and I had when on invitation I attended the services in some of their branches in Lagos listened in consternation to either a General Overseer or a Pastor preach the fake doctrine. Something that is against what Jesus Christ said in Matthew 19: 1 – 9 that a man can only divorce his wife, if she commits adultery.

The Lord specifically said in verse 6: “wherefore they (husband and wife) are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together let no man put asunder, (King James’ version). Given this order by Jesus Christ, the son of the Heavenly Father who established Christianity, how can a priest or prophet say that a polygamous husband should divorce a wife or wives who did not commit adultery?

When as stated in last week’s column the Ancient of Days in the Ten Commandments (in Exodus 20: 1-7) and His other laws in the Books of Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy, did not forbid a man from having more than one wife. Also, given the fact that Jesus Christ did not preach against it anywhere in the New Testament.

The justification anti-polygamy preaching clerics give in telling a man in multiple-marriage to do away with the spouse or spouses he married after the first one, are God’s statements in Genesis 21: 9 – 21. This is that Abraham carried out the demand of his wife, Sarah, to send away Hagar, her slave girl who bore him a son, Ishmael, his first child.

READ ALSO: Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit

But to see this as evidence that the Supreme Being is against polygamy is a wrong notion and the misinterpretation of the Abraham – Hagar story in the Bible. And one that makes one wonder if anti-polygamy preachers, clerics and non – clerics alike, have a good or reasonable understanding of what they read in the Christian Holy Book.

The full story of the Abraham, Sarah and Hagar affair is in Genesis 16: 1 – 16 and 21: 1 – 21. Hagar had Ishmael for Abraham when he was 86 years old (Genesis 16:16). Sarah, who made her spouse to sleep with Hagar when she remained childless eleven years after God had promised them a covenant son, gave birth to Isaac when her husband was 100 years (Genesis 21:3 – 5).

Abraham sent Hagar away a number of years, not revealed in the Bible, after the birth of Isaac. In other words, it was more than 14 years after Hagar had been the wife, or to use the word in the Holy Book, the concubine of Abraham, that he told her to return to her country, Egypt.

In the Bible, a concubine is a slave girl who had a child or children for the husband of her mistress, when she could not bear him offspring, or before she could do so. She is not called a wife because her mistress paid money to buy her and as a result, her master did not need to pay dowry to her parents.

Sarah caused Abraham to send Hagar away. It was not initiated by Almighty God. The Lord only told Abraham to abide with his wife’s decision for peace to reign in their home (Genesis 21: 9 – 21). It is therefore wrong for anyone to say that the Heavenly Father made Abraham to send away Hagar because He was against polygamy.

READ ALSO: The Bible, Almighty God and 1 (10) – Untold story of Adam’s grandchildren

To be continued Wednesday, next week

 

*****************************

Ebenezer Babatope, the great (13)

 I cannot thank Chief Babatope enough for mentioning and paying glowing tribute to me as an outstanding and reputable journalist in four articles he wrote in his column in the Nigerian Tribune in 2015, 2016 (twice) and 2017. In the last one, he let it be known that apart from being fellow journalists, that we also had a common interest in music.

Although I graduated at the University of Ibadan in June 1968 with a degree in History and Political Science and he from the University of Lagos in June 1969 with a B.A (Hon) History and Philosophy, we both became journalists in 1969. He as the Lagos correspondent of the Ibadan – based Nigerian Tribune. His office was at Broad Street on Lagos Island.

I was a Current Affairs Officer in the Current Affairs Unit of the News Division of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Ikoyi also on Lagos Island but in a different area.

Next Wednesday is another date

 

*****************************

Phenomenal matriarch of the Adedipes, Falaes, Ade – Ojos & others (12)

The story I am about to tell is one that would make anyone that had been reading this series to further appreciate God’s love for our family through our matriarch, who died about 160 years ago and was His specially anointed one. I had known General Tajudeen Olanrewaju since 1965 when he was a final year student and member of the senior soccer team of Ahmadiyya College, Agege, Lagos. But we became friends in 1987.

We last met in 1988 in the office of another Lagos Island pal of ours, Navy Captain Olabode George, who was then the Military Governor of Ondo State. Olanrewaju was at the time the Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Army in the State and was based in Akure. I came to see the Governor at his invitation concerning his plan to offer me an appointment in his cabinet. But I declined it.

It was six years later, in April 1994, that General Olanrewaju and I met again at a wedding reception at King’s College premises on Victoria Island, Lagos. Although he had lived in Akure for about two years and made friends there, but it was I, he chanced into years after parting, that he chose that year to nominate to General Sani Abacha, the country’s Military Head of State, for consideration in the appointment of someone from Ondo State as Nigeria’s Ambassador to another country or as the Chairman of a Board of Directors of a federal agency or parastatal.

More in a week’s time

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SENATOR EKWEREMADU

Ekweremadu in EFCC’s custody

— 1st August 2018

Senator Ekweremadu was expected to honour the invitation [on July 24], even though some security men had laid siege to his house and prevented him from going out. James Ojo, Abuja Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, grilled the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who honoured the invitation of the anti…

  • SENATE PRESIDENT SARAKI

    Saraki, Kwara gov quit APC, Tambuwal to follow

    — 1st August 2018

    • Senate President Saraki dumps APC, says cabal now in charge of govt • Atiku, Secondus, senators hail move Fred Itua, Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, announced his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to pitch his political tent with his…

  • WELCOME

    Wike commends Saraki, Ahmed for defecting to PDP

    — 1st August 2018

    “I welcome them to the PDP, which is being rebranded to take over the leadership of the country in 2019.” Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has congratulated Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, for their courage to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite the intimidation and harassment by the…

  • JUNIOR CHAMBERS

    Junior Chambers Int’l, OUK Foundation march for peace

    — 1st August 2018

    Treasurer, Junior Chambers International, Ikoyi Foundation, Paul Ukwenya, suggested the establishment of a peace ministry… Fred Ezeh, Abuja Junior Chambers International (JCI) and Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) Foundation, yesterday, held a march in Abuja to raise public awareness for peace and unity in Nigeria. READ ALSO: Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation visits Isu community in Arochukwu, delivers…

  • EKWUNIFE

    Ekwunife commends Buhari over N37bn refund to Anambra

    — 1st August 2018

    Anambra State coordinator of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG), Senator Uche Ekwunife, has thanked and commended President Muhammadu Buhari, on his approval for the refund of N37.95 billion to Anambra State Government. The refund is from the N43 billion owed the state for the repair and rehabilitation of federal government roads and…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share