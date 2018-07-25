Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit

But this is the first time that I am dwelling on the sins committed by some pastors preaching against polygamy, who include General Overseers and founders of Pentecostal Churches. An incredible situation, which makes me wonder if they had ever read the Bible from Genesis through Revelation. This is because what they preach is against God’s laws in the Old Testament and the teachings of Jesus Christ in the New Testament. Giving me the impression that they think that the curses the Lord placed in Deuteronomy 27: 1 – 26 on anyone who will disobey His orders can be joked with or ignored.

The first sin such erring clerics commit is telling lies on the issue. As I showed in last week’s column, the Heavenly Father did not forbid a man marrying more than one wife in the Ten Commandments (Exodus 20: 1 – 17). And in any of His other injunctions in the remaining twenty chapters in Exodus and the Books of Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy.

Neither did Jesus Christ say anything against polygamy during the Sermon on the Mount in Matthew Chapters 5, 6, and 7 or anywhere else in the New Testament. As I stated three weeks ago in the column of July 4 only a king in Deuteronomy 17:17 and a bishop or church elder in I Timothy 3:1–2 and Titus1:5–6 are told to have one spouse.