Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit (3)

It is doubtful if the Christians, clerics and laity alike, who preach that Almighty God in making Abraham send away Hagar was showing that He was against polygamy and that a man should marry one wife, have ever read the Bible beyond Genesis Chapter 21, where the story of the first divorce in the world is told in the Holy Book. The same applies to those who believe this gibberish stuff of theirs.

If such people had read the Bible beyond that chapter they would have known that Esau and Jacob, the sons of Isaac and the grandchildren of Abraham, had three and four wives respectively. And that the Heavenly Father never told them to send away the spouses they married after the first one.

The story of Esau’s first two wives Judith and Basemath is in Genesis 26:24 – 25) and that of the third one, Mahalath in Chapter 28: 6 – 9. That of the first two spouses of Jacob, Rachel and Leah is in Genesis 29: 15 – 35) and that of Bilhah and Zilpah in Genesis 30:1 – 24.

In Genesis 32: 22 – 32 God changed Jacob’s appellation to Israel. In other words, the nation now known as Israel and its people, the Israelis (Israelites in the Bible), the Lord’s most favoured human beings in the world since creation got their name from Jacob. If the Ancient of Days is against polygamy, would He have named Israel after Jacob, a man who had four wives?

Jesus Christ who established Christianity and after whom the religion is named, was a descendant of Jacob and King David (Matthew 1: 1 – 17). The monarch had about 19 wives. Six of them are named in 2 Samuel 3: 1 – 5. Second Samuel 5:13 – 16 has it that he had eleven other sons. If as was the case with the first six, each of them was born by different mothers that meant King David at that stage had a total of 17 spouses.