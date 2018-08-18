Diamond Couple: Mr and Mrs Adeyanju

What had held you together during trying times?

Wife: During the trying and tough times, what saw us through was that I knew that we had bright future. Everything in life needs endurance. He was a very caring man and he was always encouraging me and urged me to be patient. I like those soothing words and per- sonally I am a persevering woman. When we began to earn money for ourselves we kept the same accounts. We love each other so much. We love our children. His family likes me so much and I also like them very much. Our children are also very lovely and they enjoy our relationship. When I am angry especially when I suspect him of having girlfriends, he was always assuring me that he would never marry another woman. In most cases, I was always pulling his legs.

Husband: It has been mutual understand- ing. My wife and I really understand each other. We quarrel but we never allowed a third party to settle our disagreements. Today, it is our children who settle our quarrels. Another thing is that because she doesn’t like a third party to be involved in our matter, whenever we have quarrels, though she drags it longer, but she relates better with me whenever we have a visitor in the house, and with that the matter is settled.