Diamond Couple: Bishop & Mrs. Okafoagu

What is your advice to men?

Husband: As it stands now, the men are fooling 70% of the women they want to marry, cheating them, duping them in the name of marriage and dumping them without marrying them. It is an abomination before God and the land. Some men say that the cheap way to have easy and cheap sex with a woman is to tell her that you would marry her, and the woman would surrender herself, money, car, property, etc. This act is also an abomination before God and the land. The worst is that some of the men that do that are married men with children. They just deceive them because they know what they are going to get. This thing happens most often in the cities.

Some girls visit their boyfriends and leave their pants, bra, and clothes there. Is it a law that you must leave your pants and bra in a man’s bedroom before he marries you? Believe in God. I don’t advise them to go to prayer houses where they would ask them to bring money and other things to use in praying for them to get married. They should be patient. God is everywhere. They should stop going to prophets that would dupe them. Before they were born, God has assigned men to them. God knows the weaknesses of everybody. Their husbands will locate them when time comes.