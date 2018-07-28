Diamond Couple: Mr & Mrs Eyiowuawi

Wife: Our lives are so busy, but my marriage is important and deserves time and attention. I ensure I spend time with my husband as well as my family, even if it’s only for 15 minutes. Every day, I take some time alone with my husband simply to be together. I am extremely thankful to God for my husband. I try to tell him or show him that I appreciate him, I do this whenever I can, though I often forget––Don’t we all? We have made a habit to do this every night. Before going to bed we tell each other one thing we appreciate about the other person and we share something we do that we are grateful for. It takes a few seconds, but it is a small way to strengthen our bond daily. It makes us feel good too.