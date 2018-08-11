Diamond Couple: Mr & Mrs Ikegbule

How did it all start?

Husband: When I was in dire need of a wife, I went in search of one, but I had my expectations. I wanted a woman that was tall, robust, fair, mannered and from a good background. The first woman I met did not meet my standard. The same thing happened with the second and third, they just were not my taste. One of my brothers, late Mr. Denis Onwuegbule, took me to a family. Before then he had described the lady’s character and posture. His description of her aroused my interest and we visited them at their house in Onitsha. At the first sight of her, she attracted me to the extent that I exclaimed, ‘This is my heart’. She was the fourth lady in the roll of girls I was introduced to during my search. I would say I fell in love with her at first sight. Fortunately, she has had the premonition that I was her husband. She too said I was her heart after confirming my proposal prayerfully. Without wasting time, we started the process of the marriage immediately. There was no room for courtship for us. Our traditional rite started late 1981 and ended in December 1981 when we got wedded in the church in my hometown.

Wife: After my secondary school education, I had suitors. But I disagreed because I wanted to be a Reverend sister. My grandfather said my choice was unacceptable. He counseled me that I was the first daughter and cannot be a Reverend Sister. That was when I adjusted my decision and made up my mind to marry. I started praying towards marriage. Then I got a revelation that the next man coming for me was my husband and if I didn’t accept him, it would be difficult for me to get a good man to marry. The day he and his people came to check me out having heard of my good character I was in church. My parents sent for me and I was surprised to see strangers in our parlour. Only my parents and Mr. Denis Onwuegbule who happened to be married to one of my sisters was known to me. I greeted them and my mother told me to go inside. I was wondering what the people came for until the next day when my mother told me the purpose of their visit. I started another round of prayers and the Lord confirmed him as my husband. Aside my personal convictions, some people in our prayer group attested of him being my chosen husband. My parents sent back message to him through our in-law, Mr. Denis, that I had agreed and, the marriage process began immediately.