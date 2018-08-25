Arms build-up, violence heighten tension in Bayelsa

“This time around we would ensure justice takes its course. All the lies that they are peddling, it is now confirmed that APC people were killed and we would get justice for them, this cannot be covered up. The people that died have their families and they are seeking justice. Since the Police said it knows those behind the attack, let it arrest them and let the people see that justice is done. The aggressors are the ones making noise to cover up their crime. All these are to make Brass unsafe because of my planned declaration. They know that Brass people would categorically declare their support for APC during my declaration. They tried it during the Ultimate Praise Night held in December 2017 but they failed. We are mourning but we would surely get out of this. We are determined. No level of attack can intimidate the people to abandon the APC. All these unwarranted attacks are to intimidate the APC members but how many people can they kill, unless they (PDP) would kill the whole community. Now APC members are more determined than before to ensure victory for APC in all elections in 2019.”

We say no to violence Another PDP chieftain in the area, Owei Benjamin accused APC supporters of mobilizing to the council chairman lodge with the intention to harm him. He said the resistance they met was an indication that the people would not condone violence, which is the hallmark of the APC as a party in the state. "It has been established that armed youths loyal to the opposition APC invaded the chairman's official lodge in an attempt to harm him. But little did they know the chairman wasn't around. However, they were resisted by members of the Brass LGA volunteer. They caused the crisis and they should be arrested" Isaiah in his reaction denied knowledge of any link to the attack on APC members adding that he has briefed appropriate quarters and reinforcement of armed policemen, military personnel and other security agencies has been approved to forestall a breakdown of law and order. He also said he has directed that a curfew be imposed in Brass till further notice. A reliable security source said intelligence reports indicate that arms have been stockpiled in Brass and the security agents deployed to the community have been given the mandate to mop up all arms and ammunition in the area to nip all plans of violence in the bud. The source explained that the arms build-up in Brass is also happening in the other seven local government areas because Bayelsa politicians are desperate over the 2019 elections and it would take diligent efforts by security agencies to prevent a large scale violence that might erupt in the state.