BAYELSA

Bayelsa killings: Commission of Inquiry allays fears of witch-hunting

— 31st July 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The six-man Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State to probe into the recent unrest in Amassoma community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area has allayed fears of any form of witch-hunt by the Commission against any person or group of persons.

The Commission chaired by a former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Micheal Zuokumor, and which began its sitting, on Monday, in Yenagoa, at the Multi Door Court House said it is on a fact-finding mission and not interested in indicting anybody.

Zuokumor, flanked by other members of the Commission which included the Secretary, Mr. Godwin Ebikake, Brig- Gen. Abel Meremu (rtd), Ibedaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bayelsa State, Archbishop Jacob Akpiri and Chief Gabriel Apaingolo, disclosed that summons were sent to some persons specially to appear before the panel while there is also a general summon for all interested persons.

According to him, “In line with the terms of reference of the Commission to determine the number and identities of persons injured or killed during the civil disturbances, the Commission will take written and oral evidence.

“This Commission is a fact-finding commission. Our mandate is not to indict anybody or ascribe liability but ultimately to assist government to come to just and appropriate decisions to prevent a future re-occurrence of the incident that led to the constitution of this Commission,” Zuokumo said.

The Commission, which is also expected to determine the extent of damage to the property, both public as well as private said, it is the responsibility of the law enforcement agents to prosecute anybody found to have engaged in any criminal act during the unrest.

 

 

 

