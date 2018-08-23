Bayelsa killing: APC mourns slain members, writes IG demands justice

– APC is lying- PDP

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress(APC) written to the Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris demanding justice for two of its members killed by suspected thugs of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Twon Brass, Brass local government area of Bayelsa state.

This is even as the PDP has denied any allegation linking it to hired thugs that were suspected to have killed APC members in Brass.

The Bayelsa state Police command had deployed armed mobile Policemen to Twon Brass following a violent clash between loyalists of PDP and APC leaving two APC members, Kelly Ikurusi and Peter George dead and several others injured.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State through the member representing Brass constituency 1, Hon Israel Sunny- Goli in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly has sent a protest letter to the IGP over the killings accusing PDP of alleged desperation to take over the area in 2019.

Sunny- Goli who has declared a period of mourning in the area for the slain APC members, and has put his scheduled August 25th declaration for Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency seat on hold alleged that PDP led administration in the State is working tirelessly in cahoots with some individuals, hired mercenaries and security agencies to intimidate APC members in Brass to reverse the electoral loss it suffered in the House of Assembly and governorship election in 2015.

According to him the petition to the IGP is to put the Police on notice that there is a grand plan by the PDP in Bayelsa state to intimidate APC members in Brass ahead of the 2019 general election.

Sunny- Goli who appealed to all APC members to remain calm, said the party has decided to take the path of law and would use all legitimate means to ensure all the culprits behind the killing and brought to book.

“No level of attack can intimidate the people to abandon the APC. All these unwarranted attacks are to intimidate the APC members but how many people can they kill, unless they (PDP) would kill the whole community.

Now APC members are more determined than before to ensure victory for APC in all elections in 2019. The Brass people freely gave their votes to the APC.

We have chosen to follow the law rather than the rule of guns which can throw the community into anarchy. All what that is going on is intimidation tactics which cannot cow us.

We would resist any intimidation.

All what I can assure is that PDP can never win Brass unless they would kill all of us which they can never do”

Isaiah has however denied all the allegations linking him to the killing of the APC members, noting that he has declared curfew in Brass because APC being a violent party wants to unleash mayhem in the community.

Also a PDP chieftain in the area, Owei Benjamin has accused the APC of unnecessary bloodshed in Brass.

“It has been established that armed youths loyal to the opposition APC invaded the chairman’s official lodge in an attempt to harm him.

But little did they know the chairman wasn’t around. However, they were resisted by members of the Brass LGA volunteer.”