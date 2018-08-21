3 die as PDP, APC clash in Bayelsa

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Three persons were, on Monday, feared dead as loyalists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) clashed in Twon Brass, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

There are two versions on what triggered the crisis that led to the death of the three persons during the clash.

While some PDP supporters argued that the death of the three persons was as a result of an alleged failed attempt to assassinate the Caretaker Chairman of the Brass council, Victoria Isiah, APC supporters alleged that contrary to the PDP story, about 10 suspected armed men hired from the neighbouring Odioma community stormed Twon Brass to launch a reprisal on people of Twon Brass, whom they blamed for the attack on a PDP stalwart on August 15.

A source from the community, who identified himself as Brown, said the gunmen attacked indigenes of the community and targeted APC members forcing youths of Brass to mobilise to repel the attack leading to the death of the three persons.

He said: “The incident started on August 15 with the attack on the IYC chairman in Brass. The attackers and their PDP supporters were chased out of the town but the chiefs and elders pleaded through the town criers, that they be allowed to return. Some boys, about 10, were noticed to have entered the town through Odioma, yesterday morning. They headed to the Imbikiri part of the town and were challenged by the IYC boys and the APC. The suspected thugs opened fire on then and dealt most of them machete blows”

Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed that there was a security situation in Brass, however, said only one person was reportedly killed.

He said the police have deployed security operatives to the community and calm has returned while investigation is on to ascertain what happened.

“There was a clash between youths who claimed to be PDP and APC members. One person was reported killed while others were injured. We have deployed policemen, including mobile policemen to restore peace in the area. We have also commenced investigations to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the crisis. We advise people to go about their normal activities,” he said.