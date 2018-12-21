I think the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), known for its antics, does not have the morality to ask heads of institutions to resign because, under the 16 years maladministration of the PDP, we saw how the abuse of institutions was carried out during that era. Under the PDP, the office of the IGP was an appendage of the ruling party. So, when a party like that begins to make insinuation, one begins to wonder whether we have lost our sense of history. Funny enough, their call is targeted at the person of Ibrahim Idris, the IGP, but I think instead of PDP calling for his resignation, Nigerians should be calling for the IGP to be given an extension of office because in the last couple of years, he has done credibly well. Don’t forget that IGP Idris is UN – trained. He has worked in various missions abroad. He had been a pillar of strength to so many countries where he performed creditably well. He is a man who has won several awards including UN awards. When a party like the PDP makes such insinuation, it baffles me, and I think we must commend President Muhammadu Buhari, who made Idris IGP. Under his watch, he has brought sound, workable, credible reforms to the police.

On the INEC Chairman, I have not seen any area where INEC has performed below expectation under the administration of President Buhari. I think such insinuations are largely due to the fear of where Nigerians have decided to pitch their tent in 2019. I think Nigerians should forget the PDP because they do not enjoy their support.

Don’t you think the call for IGP’s resignation over the repeated changes of Commissioners of Police in Bayelsa State is an issue?

It is not the duty of any governor or political party by reason of the police act to decide how long a commissioner of police is to stay in a state. The IGP is the one in charge of the operations of the police. The information the IGP has, you and I do not have. Don’t forget that there are disadvantages and advantages of the police staying long in a place. If a police officer stays too long in a place, familiarity may be taken advantage of, and there is the danger of compromise which may throw up security risk. The IGP has necessary information and it is on the strength of such information that he relies on since he owes it as a duty to Nigerians to pull out CPs who may no longer be able to carry out the policing of that state or those who have over stayed in such a place. The argument of some of these governors is that staying long will allow better policing of the terrain, but that is not enough because it is not the CP who goes after criminal elements. His own is to give directives to his men. Even when he leaves, his men are there to do the job on the field.