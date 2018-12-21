The response to our campaign is favourable. It is in favour of Buhari, we are impressed by the response of the people to our movement.

Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Chief Bosede Osunmakinwa, member of the governing council of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State and national women leader, Buhari/Osinbajo Mandate Group (BOMG) speaks on why Nigerians must re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

How did this movement come about?

This movement is to ensure that Nigerians are all carried along politically. There are some things people do not understand, especially those not computer literate and not privileged to watch television but only listen to radio. By the time we take our campaign to every house, they will understand what is really going on in the country.

This is our country, we want it to remain united and in peace. We want to increase the voter’s awareness of the progress being made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the presidency down to the local government level. We want the to party to clear the 2019 elections in all the six geo-political zones, with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the arrowheads.

Why are you insisting on Buhari?

Buhari has genuine plans for this country. He is sincerely honest with us and with himself. Therefore, it is better to team up and support him because he will not let us down. He may be called Baba go-slow, but he is going at a pace we understand, that he will take us to the promised land.

How sincere do you think he is on the unending farmers-Fulani herdsman’s crises?

Nobody is happy with these killings. But why is it that it was when Buhari came to power that these killings intensified? This is the work of detractors. They want us to believe that Buhari is behind the killings. They want us to vote for them using lies.