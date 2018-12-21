Clearly one candidate has shown he cares about restructuring, he has demonstrated it while the other has shown he does not care about restructuring.

Chukwudi Nweje

Yinka Odumakin is the Publicity Secretary of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere. He speaks on the forthcoming general elections.

As the 2019 general elections approach, Afenifere has moved from its role as a socio-cultural group to taking a political stand by supporting the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. What is that position predicated upon?

Afenifere is fighting for the restructuring of the country because we believe that Nigeria has become a stalemate and that something must be done to pull the country back from the brink. And, pulling the country back from the brink involves going back to true federalism as we had before 1966 when every region of the country were developing at their own pace. That will inform our decision on who to back for 2019 presidential election. But talking about the presidential candidate of the PDP, the Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Middle Belt Forum and Northern Elders Forum are jointly going to announce where we stand at the appropriate time. So it is not the Afenifere’s decision to announce where we stand, but clearly, Afenifere is for restructuring in 2019.

Do you trust Atiku Abubakar to deliver on that within six months of his administration as he promises?

There are two major principal presidential candidates in 2019, Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari. Although there are presidential candidates in other smaller political parties who have made commitment to restructuring, people like Dr. Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of KOWA party and a few others, but among the major political parties, it is only Atiku Abubakar that has made commitment to restructuring. He has voiced it out not just in words because at the national conference, he was the chairman of the committee on devolution of powers; he has shown understanding of what we are talking about.

But on the other hand, Buhari was busy lambasting proponents of restructuring in far away France. He said he doesn’t understand what we are talking about, that we are lazy and that we are this and that, whereas he is the one that is lazy in not understanding what we are talking about. How can he say he doesn’t understand what we are talking about? Even if he does not understand restructuring, was he not the one that set up the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai-led committee on restructuring that has submitted its report? Does it mean that he has not read the report? So clearly one candidate has shown he cares about restructuring, he has demonstrated it while the other has shown he does not care about restructuring. So the option is for Nigerians.

The APC government made similar promise on restructuring in 2015 during the campaigns. Three and half years after the party came to power, nothing has happened. Why should Nigerians trust Atiku to keep his promise?

I am aware that in 2015 when APC made public its manifesto, they were silent on restructuring. I’m aware that some pressure was put on their leaders in the South-West before the party now went back to insert restructuring in their manifesto. So restructuring was not their original idea and I’m not surprised that they denied promising restructuring. But Atiku Abubakar has been talking about restructuring since 2004. He has published a booklet where he has spelt out his ideas on restructuring.