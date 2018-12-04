Most Nigerians see President Buhari as being incompetent, as such want to try Atiku. What do you make of this view? It is unfair for anybody to say President Buhari is incompetent just because Mr. President put his feet down that Nigeria must be self-sufficient in food production through agriculture. The will power of Buhari is what these set of Nigerians are against. We have taken time to explain why it is no longer business as usual through the introduction of TSA and we cannot continue to make the explanation because it is the reality and every Nigerian is expected to key into this policy to restore our lost glory. On whether Nigerians will not vote for APC, I want to remind you that the last thing Nigerians will do is to return PDP to power. The concern of Igbo is for power shift to the South-East geo political zone; they don’t see any need to change Buhari even though Obi hails from the region.

Atiku and Obi may be doing well in private businesses, but the electorate doesn’t think the best thing to do in 2019 is to replace Buhari. Instead, they would prefer President Buhari to restructure his cabinet and move on with the job he is doing. President Buhari has delivered on his campaign promises which include diversification of the economy, security and fight against corruption. We are all aware that terrorism is international problem right from the time of President George Bush of United States as every nation is trying to counter terrorism. Do you think the reasons you gave are enough to stop Atiku/Obi presidency? With the way PDP is going about their campaign, Buhari has gained public sympathy from Nigerians. The opposition is not dwelling on an issue driven campaign, but has concentrated on criticising Buhari and they end up popularising Buhari. So, I warn the APC to desist from criticizing Atiku destructively because they will end up popularising him. It is a pity that the people are migrating from the principle of partisan politics to hate speech. As a youth leader in the era of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), I saw Alhaji Maitama Sule and former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari came to Dr. Alex Ekwueme during their campaign to seek support and they did it without confrontation which don’t happen anymore. There must be handshake across the Niger as well as handshake across the rock and it must be done through negotiation and not about any tribe or region trying to show they are superior. I call on Igbo to vote Buhari/Osinbajo ticket because Atiku/ Obi ticket is not viable. They need to know that the easiest route to actualise Igbo presidency is through Buhari/Osinbajo second term in office and Ndigbo must vote for Buhari to have a stake at the end of Buhari’s administration in 2023.