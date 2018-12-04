Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and two leading Anglican faithful in the state, Chief Obi Adimora and Chidi Amamgbo have been selected by the Catholic Church, to be honour for promoting social harmony in the state.

The award ceremony according to the church would come after a Pontifical Mass to be led by the Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments at the Vatican, Francis Cardinal Arinze, on Saturday, December 8 at Christ the King Parish, Umuezeawala, Ihiala.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the Planning Committee, Prof. Chuka Chukwube and Secretary, Martin Nwabineli, Obiano, Adimora and Amamgbo were being recognised for working for the good of all in society regardless of social differences.

They also noted that a hydrologist and former President of the Nigerian Water Association, Edwin Enwegbara, would be the chairman of the occasion.

Giving insight into what gave the trio the nomination the organizers said, “In the case of Governor Obiano, for instance, the whole nation is proud of how he led Anambra State to give former Vice President Alex Ekwueme a most befitting funeral which lasted for days early this year despite the fact that they belonged to different political parties.

“…The governor conducted his campaign with dignity, compelling other candidates to toe his line of peaceful conduct.

“Consequently, Anambra became the first state in Nigeria’s history to conduct such a major election without incidents of violence before and during the elections and even after the result was declared in which Obiano won overwhelmingly in each of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.”

The statement revealed that Adimora, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, heard informally that Cardinal Arinze had no vehicle when he was retiring as Prefect for the Congregation of Divine Worship and Discipline of Sacraments in Rome and quietly bought him a brand new Prado SUV.

“This is despite the fact that Chief Adimora has never been a Catholic and he and the eminent cardinal had never had contact with each other up to the time he donated the vehicle”, declared the statement. Adimora is being honored for reflecting ecumenism in truth and spirit because one of the greatest prayers by our Lord Jesus Christ is “for all shall be one (John 17:21).”

Amamgbo, was said have been assisting his Ihiala people and churches enthusiastically and without publicity, “He has constructed a public road and awarded several scholarships and assisted the needy generally without knowing the beneficiaries.”