Osinbajo said this on Sunday during the end-of-year thanksgiving service at the Aso Rock Villa Chapel in Abuja.

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to be continually thankful to God, urging them to look to the future with hope because of God’s faithfulness.

Osinbajo was joined at the service by former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, his wife, Victoria, Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara and Minister of Niger Delta, Usani Uguru Usani, among other government functionaries.

The vice president, who spoke with State House Correspondents after the service, said: “We have every cause to be extremely thankful to God. This has been a year where God has shown his faithfulness in so many ways. I think God is also telling us that the coming years will be better. Our country will be a country of abundance. All of us will enjoy the fruit of this land. So my message is that we should continually thank God because God has helped us a great deal and set to help us even more.”

Gowon on his part reiterated the importance of prayers because, “God accepts our genuine prayers for Nigeria, but not our selfish prayers. What he thinks is best for Nigeria. Let us pray and be determined to make sure we contribute to that peace in Nigeria.”

While expressing gratitude for peace in the country, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Agara, prayed God to give President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice president another term to enable Nigerians witness “more abundant blessings.”

In his message, Assistant General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Ezekiel Oduyemi, said thanksgiving “is reflective of a grateful heart and only a great thinker can give thanks to God.”

He said the fact that Nigeria, with over 180 million people, still has peace and freedom of worship, showed that God answers the prayers of Nigerians.