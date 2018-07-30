Nigerians want a peaceful country devoid of the killings they presently witness almost on a daily basis. They want reforms or restructuring, not selfish defections.

Casmir Igbokwe

Tonton Macoute was a terror in Haiti. It was a special operations unit within the Haitian paramilitary force. Created in 1959 by the late dictator, Francois Papa Doc Duvalier, the Tontons Macoutes committed human rights abuses and suppressed political opposition. They not only attacked political opponents of Papa Doc Duvalier, they also became notorious for corruption, extortion and murder. In 1961, the group massively rigged election for Duvalier. In 1964, they appeared in great force again and helped him rig a referendum that declared him President for life.

The Nigerian police appear to be gradually turning into Tontons Macoutes. Early morning of last Tuesday, they made themselves unwanted guests at the residences of the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu. They gave flimsy reasons, but it was apparent that they wanted to scuttle the defections of some senators and members of the House of Representatives from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But Saraki is a smart politician. While the police blocked his gate and waited to effect their sinister motives, he miraculously found his way to the National Assembly, where he presided over the plenary that day.

What followed was an announcement of a gale of defections from the APC to the PDP. The affected persons were about 15 APC senators and 37 House members. Two of the defectors reportedly went back to the APC. Remember that Senator Dino Melaye had comically composed a song deriding the APC and wondering when he shall see his PDP again. You can blame the man for his uncouth behaviour sometimes, but he also went through hell in the hands of the police.

Recall that this same police took some untoward actions at the recently held governorship poll in Ekiti State. The Federal Government had deployed about 30,000 of them. But rather than maintain absolute neutrality to ensure a free and peaceful election, the security agents showed some bias in their conduct. For instance, they allowed a seamless campaign rally for the APC but tried to scuttle a similar one by the PDP. Along the line, the outgoing governor of the state, Ayo Fayose, cried and claimed that they manhandled him.

Democracy is a game of numbers, not rigging. It is a game of free choice, not coercion. It is a game of negotiations or horse-trading, not brute force. And it is a game of the people, by the people and for the people; not a game of the security agents manipulated by the government for the powers that be.

On the defections, the ruling party tried to give the impression that all was well. It consoled itself by saying it still retained the majority in the National Assembly. President Muhammadu Buhari also wished the defectors well. He expressed commitment to the values of democracy and freedom of choice. He was also said to be totally willing to work with all members of the National Assembly, irrespective of party affiliation in the interest of the nation. I hope the President maintains this stand.