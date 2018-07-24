2019: Nigerians looking unto PDP –Secondus— 24th July 2018
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said Nigerians are looking up to the party to rescue the country from slide into anarchy.
Secondus said this, ON mONDAY, in his welcome address at an emergency meeting of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC). The PDP chairman, who said the country is currently at a crossroads, noted that the opposition party cannot afford to let the country country down.
This was coming as the chairman the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Walid Jubrin, urged leaders of the party, across the country, to be ready to make sacrifices, in order to accommodate members of other new entrants into the party, especially members of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).
Jubrin, who said this while addressing members of the PDP’s NEC, said party leaders, across board, must make sacrifices if they want the party to win the 2019 general election.
He recalled that the opposition party recently formed a coalition with 38 other political parties and noted that the PDP must comply with all the agreements reached with the other parties.
READ ALSO: Fear mounts over alleged plan to shut N’Assembly
He said: “Nigeria is truly at a crossroads. In our wildest imagination, none of us thought that Nigeria could deteriorate to the level it is today. Life is no longer worth anything with rivers of blood, a constant spectacle. ‘The monkeys and baboons ‘ have been truly soaked in blood. No day passes without innocent Nigerians being slaughtered in their numbers by killer herdsmen, bandits or Boko Haram. Insecurity has so worsened that people are genuinely scared to travel freely.
“The economy is in shambles, as Nigerians yearn for pre-2015 era.”
The epic scale of political corruption underscores a fragile sense of Nigerian nationhood and political community that has been exacerbated, rather than mitigated, by the process of constitution-making. Tunji Olaopa According to Suberu, the sweeping powers of the president extend into political, economic and even social sectors. “He may assign responsibility for any business of…
