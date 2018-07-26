The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said he is not afraid of suspension in a party in which he is a founding member.

He was responding to the threat issued by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, that if he does not inaugurate the board members of federal agencies and parastatal under his ministry, he will be suspended by the party.

The parastatals and agencies are the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), National Directorate of Employment (NDE), National Productivity Centre (NPC), and Michael Imoudu Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS).

The APC national chairman had said, on Monday, that the APC under his leadership will not continue to tolerate ministers who abuse their office and disrespect President Muhammadu Buhari by refusing to carry out his directives.

He dared Ngige not to comply within the stipuated time and see if he will not be suspended and, thereafter, sacked from the federal cabinet.