They believe that once the President of the Senate goes to the police, I would be the one to preside and probably give effect to the letter of defection.

“In anticipation of that, the police, EFCC, and other security agencies came together, about 200 of them, to stop me from going to the National Assembly. They said I should come to the EFCC to give explanation over the things I was accused of. I agreed to follow them even though there was no prior invitation, but they were not eager to let me answer the invitation.

“The plan was to stop me and the President of the Senate from going to the National Assembly. Unfortunately for them, the President of the Senate was already at the Senate to preside over the plenary. This is not good for our democracy. We must respect the law, respect institutions because that is the only way we can make progress as a nation. This is an embarrassment to our nation. I hope this will not happen again.

“I am very worried. This is a decline in our democracy. I want to call on the media and Nigerians to stand up for Nigeria and ensure we save our democracy. This is a dangerous development. The whole world expects Nigeria to lead in democracy in Africa. We need to make progress and show the world that Nigerians are indeed leaders in every aspect of life. “This is my official quarters. Invading my official quarters is like an invasion of an aspect of the National Assembly. When you invade the National Assembly, you are invading the temple of democracy. That is exactly what has happened. This is a major assault on democracy. This is not the type of attitude we should be encouraging. The principal things in a democracy are dialogue, discussion, and networking, not threats. We need to have a rethink.”

While Ekweremadu was prevented from leaving his house, Saraki appeared to be smarter. Sunday Sun gathered that the President of the Senate indeed slept in the house. But having been served a letter a day earlier and knowing the caliber of people he was dealing with, he was able to beat them to their game on Tuesday morning when they after him.

Reminiscent of the day of the National Assembly inauguration where President Buhari watched Saraki being sworn-in on a national television while he (Buhari) was getting set to attend a meeting at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, called by the party; a meeting that obviously would have put paid to Saraki’s emergence as Senate President had he (Saraki) attended, Saraki last Tuesday was again seen presiding over the Senate at a time those who plotted to keep him away from the Red Chamber thought they had succeeded in their plot.

How last minute efforts to stop the defection failed

President Buhari, Sunday Sun gathered had all along maintained a hard line posture over the plot by some members of his party to defect. But about a week ago, July 19, to be precise, he shifted ground and was said to be willing to “negotiate” with Saraki and others.

He met with Saraki first at the Villa on Thursday, July 19. Among those who attended the closed door meeting were: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Governors Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Abdul’azziz Yari (Zamfara) and Aminu Masari (Katsina).

However, Buhari’s meeting with Saraki took place after Saraki, under the cover of attending the funeral of one of his associate’s late mother, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, met with some aggrieved APC stalwarts and PDP leaders.

Among those at the Ilorin funeral meeting were the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; Benue governor, Samuel Ortom; Sokoto governor; Aminu Tambuwal; and Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike; former Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido; Senator Lawal Shuaibu; and Senator Barnabas Gemade, among several others.