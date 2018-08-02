“There are lots of Nigerians, who believe that the right thing should be done. What the Sokoto governor has done, is the right thing.”

River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the defection of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a victory for democracy, noting that every right thinking Nigerian should work in unity to salvage the country in 2019. READ ALSO: JUST IN: Tambuwal quits APC, moves to PDP Reacting to Tambuwal’s defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike lauded the Sokoto State governor for doing the right thing. He said: “This is a victory for democracy. There are lots of Nigerians, who believe that the right thing should be done. What the Sokoto governor has done, is the right thing. “There are some people, who have said we cannot continue to live in a world of intimidation. We cannot continue to live in a world of harassment. Every right thinking Nigerian should come together to see that something is done to salvage the country.” The Rivers governor said things have degenerated to the level that Nigerians must resist intimidation and work for the good of all. “I am aware that with what he has done today, the next line of action, the APC Federal Government will unleash the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Sokoto governor and his government. READ ALSO: Ekweremadu in EFCC’s custody “There are so many Nigerians, who are waiting. I encourage them to be a part of history. If you don’t come out to support what is happening for Nigeria to regain its glory, when the history is written, your name will not be there,” Wike said.

He said Nigerians should not be swayed by claims that the APC leaders were not worried. The governor added that Tambuwal, as the then speaker of the House of Representatives, led the formation of the coalition that prompted the victory of APC in 2015. He said the negative actions of the failed APC-led Federal Government has threatened the root of democracy in the country. “Democracy is under threat in Nigeria. Nobody obeys court judgment. Nobody obeys the rule of law. If you say anything, they come after you. That is no democracy. Democracy means allowing people to have different opinions,” he said. READ ALSO: PDP accuses Buhari of running despotic democracy Wike said Rivers State is one of the states that is facing the worst form of harassment from the APC-led Federal Government, noting that he would never be deterred by the intimidation of the Federal Government. “I am ready to be part of history. I am ready to be part of the positive change in the country in 2019. Some governors, who cannot win elections based on their performance, are merely hanging on because they believe that if President Muhammadu Buhari runs, they will win. Those who are left in APC, are afraid of intimidation by the EFCC. Some people are lily-livered, so they cannot come out,” he said. The governor said the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, is simply facing political intimidation because of political developments in the country. He said recent developments in the country had shown that former president Goodluck Jonathan is Nigeria’s hero of democracy.

“Nigerians know that Jonathan is the real hero of democracy in this country. For a sitting president not to have used his office to do what these people are doing today, he is the hero of democracy in Nigeria. “APC should be celebrating Jonathan because he could have done the same things they are doing today,” he said. Wike said PDP leaders are working as a team to ensure victory in 2019, adding that the defections were a collective response to the failure of governance at the national level, where there have been no projects delivery or security across the country. Meanwhile, PDP Chairman in Rivers state, Felix Obuah, has expressed optimism that Wike will win another term in office, if he accepts the calls to recontest in 2019 election. Obuah spoke in Port Harcourt, yesterday, saying the developmental strides witnessed in the last three years in the state, would guarantee victory for Wike. He noted that while other political parties in the state, especially the main opposition, All Progressives Congress (APC), were busy spreading lies and unfounded propaganda against Wike with the aim of deceiving the people, the governor has responded with executing and commissioning more projects. Obuah said the governor had, within three years of his first term, made phenomenal achievements in all sectors of the economy. The PDP chairman emphasised that Wike had demystified governance, adding that for the first time