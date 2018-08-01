Senator Ekweremadu was expected to honour the invitation [on July 24], even though some security men had laid siege to his house and prevented him from going out. James Ojo, Abuja Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, grilled the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who honoured the invitation of the anti graft agency. As at 7:10 p.m., Ekweremadu was still with the interrogators. Sources at the Commission confirmed that Ekweremadu arrived the EFFC office at about 9:10a.m. to honour the invitation the agency sent to him on July 24, the day 15 Senators announced their resignation from the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC). READ ALSO: EFCC docks 3 INEC officers over alleged N179.8m fraud

According to the letter signed by Mohammed Umar Abba, and delivered to him early in the morning, Senator Ekweremadu was expected to honour the invitation same day, even though some security men had laid siege to his house and prevented him from going out. The letter stated that his name featured prominently in some cases under investigation and, therefore, his clarification was needed. “In view of the above, you are kindly requested to report to the undersigned at 5 Fomela street, off Ademola Adetokunbo crescent Wuse II, Abuja, on Tuesday July 24,

2018, at 10:00 a.m. prompt. This request is made pursuant to section 38(1) of the EFFC Establishment Act 2004,” the letter read. It was gathered that the deputy senate president was confronted with some documents on properties traced to him and some members of his family. He had earlier accused the Federal Government of deploying state security agents to intimidate and harass him, because of his stand on national issues and his closeness with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki. When contacted, spokesman of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, said the deputy senate president had been invited by the anti graft agency and is expected to honour the invitation. He declined to answer further questions on the allegations levelled against Ekweremadu and when he will be released or charged to court.