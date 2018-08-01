– The Sun News
SENATOR EKWEREMADU

Ekweremadu in EFCC’s custody

— 1st August 2018

Senator Ekweremadu was expected to honour the invitation [on July 24], even though some security men had laid siege to his house and prevented him from going out.

James Ojo, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, grilled the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who honoured the invitation of the anti graft agency.

As at 7:10 p.m., Ekweremadu was still with the interrogators.

Sources at the Commission confirmed that Ekweremadu arrived the EFFC office at about 9:10a.m. to honour the invitation the agency sent to him on July 24, the day 15 Senators announced their resignation from the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC).

READ ALSO: EFCC docks 3 INEC officers over alleged N179.8m fraud

According to the letter signed by Mohammed Umar Abba, and delivered to him early in the morning, Senator Ekweremadu was expected to honour the invitation same day, even though some security men had laid siege to his house and prevented him from going out.

The letter stated that his name featured prominently in some cases under investigation and, therefore, his clarification was needed.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to report to the undersigned at 5 Fomela street, off Ademola Adetokunbo crescent Wuse II, Abuja, on Tuesday July 24,

2018, at 10:00 a.m. prompt. This request is made pursuant to section 38(1) of the EFFC Establishment Act 2004,” the letter read.

It was gathered that the deputy senate president was confronted with some documents on properties traced to him and some members of his family.

He had earlier accused the Federal Government of deploying state security agents to intimidate and harass him, because of his stand on national issues and his closeness with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

When contacted, spokesman of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, said the deputy senate president had been invited by the anti graft agency and is expected to honour the invitation. He declined to answer further questions on the allegations levelled against Ekweremadu and when he will be released or charged to court.

Meanwhile, the agency said it will appeal against the ruling of the Sokoto State court which discharged former Governor Attahiru Bafarawa of charges of corruption levied against him.

The commission described the ruling as odd and would be tested at the higher court.

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 1st August 2018 at 6:08 am
    Reply

    Any this territory native who stand for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

