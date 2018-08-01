JUST IN: Tambuwal quits APC, moves to PDP

Governor Aminu Tambhuwal of Sokoto State, on Wednesday, announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor made the announcement in Sokoto, thereby ending weeks of speculations of his plan to leave the party that brought him to power.

Recall that only on Tuesday, the Sokoto State governor had called on Nigerians to reject what he called ‘prison yard democracy’.

Details later…