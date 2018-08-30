Police nab two clerics for alleged ritual killing

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Two Christian clerics have been arrested by police in Ogun State for allegedly killing a woman for ritual purposes.

The duo, Olushola Akindele, a self acclaimed prophet and bricklayer and Ayodele Bamiduro, a pastor in charge of Lion Judah Church of Christ, located on Robiyan Avenue, in Agbado area of the state, were reported to have conspired to kill Olushola’s girlfriend, simply identified as Iya Aanu.

The suspects were said to have severed the head and arms of the victim, and buried them behind a make-shift bathroom at the back of Ayodele’s church, while the stomp of the body was dumped inside an uncompleted building behind Olushola’s house.

According to the Commissioner of Police in the State, Ahmed Iliyasu, who was on-the-spot assessment to the scene of the incident, a complaint had been lodged at the police divisional in Agbado area of the state on August 10 by the Baale of Igbore Robiyan town, that a headless decomposing body of a woman was discovered in an uncompleted building in the community.

Iliyasu, explained that upon the receipt of the complaint, the DPO in charge of Agbado Division, CSP Olatunji Omonijo, was ordered to unravel the mystery behind the killing and dismembering of the corpse.

He added that through technical intelligence based investigation, the suspects were apprehended.

“On interrogation, Olushola Akindele, who claimed to be a prophet in a church confessed that the victim was his woman friend, who he simply identified as Iya Aanu. He stated further that they have been dating two years. On that fateful day, the deceased came to visit him as usual and after they made love, he surreptitiously brought out a cudgel and smashed her head.

“He later cut her head and arms, after which he dumped the remains into the uncompleted building behind his residence. The severed head and two arms of the victims were buried at the back of Lion of Judah Church of Christ at number 13, Robiyan Avenue, belonging Ayodele Bamiduro,” Iliyasu stated.

While fielding questions from our correspondent, Olushola, confirmed that Iya Aanu was his lover. He added that he carried out the dastardly act after sleeping with her.

Asked why he killed her, the suspect who was mumbling during the interview, could not give any reason for killing and dismembering the woman.

In his own statement, Ayodele, said he knew Olushola in the locality and he used to assist him financially.

He, however, denied sending him to kill the woman, but agreed that he brought the head and arms to him to buy.