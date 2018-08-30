– The Sun News
BOKO HARAM

Military says troops ‘neutralise’ 4 Boko Haram members

— 30th August 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The military said its troops have ‘neutralised’ four Boko Haram members in an ambush in the central part of Borno State while attempting clear the highway of explosives.

The incident, according to a statement issued by spokesman, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu occurred, on Tuesday, along Gulumba Gana-Masa-Dikwa road in Dikwa Local Government, Borno State.

“Troops on a fighting patrol had uncovered  two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) buried in the ground along the road by the terrorists.

“While the troops carried out counter IED actions to disarm the explosives, the insurgents sprang the ambush but met with fierce resistance by the troops, who swiftly countered the ambush, killing 3 of the insurgents, while others fled with gunshot wounds,” Nwachukwu said.

He explained that troops were of the 81 Division Task Force Battalion deployed to Operation LAFIDA DOLE for the counter-insurgency operation in the northeast.

Two AK 47 rifles, one Light Machine Gun and an empty magazine were recovered from the insurgents, he said.

“One of the troops who unfortunately sustained injury during the encounter is currently receiving medical attention in our medical facility,” he disclosed.

In another operation, he said the military troops “successfully staged” an ambush against Boko Haram insurgents that were traversing a crossing point behind Ngala town, in same central part of Borno State.

“The troops neutralised one Boko Haram insurgent and recovered one AK 47 rifle and seven rounds of 7.62 MM ammunition during the ambush,” he said.

He, however, disclosed that some of the insurgents had escaped with gunshot wound. He appealed to people to report any person or persons with gunshot wound seeking medical attention at any health facility or homes to security agencies.

 

 

