Wonders of green pepper

The anti-inflammatory properties of green peppers are extremely favourable in relieving the pain and swelling associated with severe bone disorders like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, etc.

Helps in the formation of collagen in our skin: The antioxidant properties of green peppers make them super effective against oxidative damages caused by free radicals. Different antioxidant vitamins, especially Vitamin C, present in this type of bell peppers can facilitate the formation of collagen in our skin in order to keep it firm and healthy as well as create a barrier to more damage.