My support for Buhari’ll bring good tidings to Sokoto, says Wamakko

A former governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, said his support for President Muhammadu Buhari, is geared to bring the dividends of democracy at the doorsteps of Sokoto people.

‎He also dismissed insinuations that the President has not executed any meaningful projects in the state.

He averred that he would soon meet with the President, with a view to charting a plausible way to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He said that President Buhari would record landslide victory in the 2019 general elections.

Wamakko said this, in Sokoto, on Saturday, at his Gawon Nama residence, in Sokoto, when he addressed a mammoth crowd of APC supporters from across Sokoto state.

Wamakko who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District also assured that, the state completely belongs to the APC, while the people of the state are solidly behind President Buhari.

Similarly, the lawmaker who was overwhelmed by the number of supporters that welcomed him at the Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, maintained that APC was the party to beat in the state and Nigeria.

He hailed the people of the state for their sustained support in projecting his political career.

On the recent defection of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal from APC to the PDP, Senator Wamakko said,”it is not a competition between myself and him, but, between APC and the PDP.

“All those who recently defected to the PDP will regret their actions as the PDP is already dead.”

Also speaking, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida maintained that, the people of the state are solidly behind President Buhari and Sen. Wamakko.

According to him, Sen. Wamakko’s eight year tenure as Governor between 2007 and 2015 had greatly bolstered the state’s even socioeconomic development.

In his remarks, Sen. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir said himself and seven, out of the eleven members of the House of Representatives from the state were firmly behind President Buhari and Senator Wamakko, based on mutual respect and trust.

A member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Musa S. Adar, also maintained President Buhari has not left Sokoto State in his developmental agenda for Nigeria.

Spokesman of the twelve state House of Assembly members who have remained in the APC, Sani Alhaji Yakubu, representing Gudu constituency, stated that, some of the eighteen members of the House who defected to the PDP, were striving to rejoin the APC.

Former Budget and Economic Planning Commissioner, Alhaji Bala Kokani recalled that, Senator Wamakko was more accessible as Governor of the state, contrary to what obtained recently when they were members of the state executive council.

A former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi said President Buhari is keeping to his campaign promises, to revive the nation’s economy, tackle insecurity and fight corruption.

A gubernatorial aspirant of the APC in the state, Alhaji Faruk Malami Yabo, who was also a forner Finance Commissioner in the state, vowed the current tempo of support to the party would be sustained until when President Buhari is reelected in 2019.

Those who graced the occasion include the incumbent Nigeria’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Amb. Sahabi Isa Gada and the former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morocco, Ambassador Abubakar Shehu Wurno, among others.