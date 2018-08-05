– The Sun News
2019: Why Igbo should support Buhari’s re-election bid, by Okorocha

— 5th August 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has stated that the Igbo have every reason to support the-re election bid of President Mohammadu Buhari.

According to the governor, “In the election of 2015, Igbo never gave him the support he deserved. We were the least in the six geo-political zones in the support for Buhari in 2015 and that has left a political vacuum for ndi Igbo both locally and at the centre.

“So, we want to correct that story and change the narratives that Igbo do not hate Buhari but actually love him. The Igbo this time around will support President Buhari.

“A victory for PMB is a victory for Ndi Igbo and we shall not be found wanting in the political equation of Nigeria anytime, any day.

“Our bad politics in 2015 left a very big gap yet to be filled and we must fill it. To do so, the youths and women must take up their responsibilities if this journey must be completed”.

Governor Okorocha further noted that the Igbo played a major role in the unity of the nation, assuring that as long as there is peace in the zone, Nigeria will remain an indivisible entity because according to him “there is no nook and cranny of the nation you will go without finding an Igbo man. So if you ask, who is a true Nigerian, it is the Igbo man”.

The governor stated this at the weekend at the meeting of the Southeast APC Women and Youth for Buhari at the Government House, Owerri.

He maintained  that the elite in the country were presently ganging up against President Buhari ahead of the 2019 election because of what he describe as their  not being comfortable with his fight against corruption.

He said that President Buhari believes in the masses and also believes strongly that the wealth of the nation must be managed so that the masses could benefit from it, adding that for these reasons, there is at the moment a calculated elitist conspiracy against the President for selfish reasons.

The governor continued, “Having realised that our voting powers lie in the youths and women, we want to make them vital instruments for the pursuit of this expected victory for President Buhari come 2019.

“And why the Igbo should and would support the person of Muhammadu Buhari and understand what the name Buhari actually means because there has been a lot of misrepresentations and misunderstanding of the person of Buhari”.

“The political jobbers have tended to give him all types of interpretations but the truth remains that President Buhari is a good man, a leader and a man who stands by the truth and is not a man who believes in the primitive accumulation of wealth,” Governor Okorocha stated.

