Pela Tonye, beauty, skincare entrepreneur: Look certain, unique in the outfit, jewelry you wear

I love royalty. Look a certain way from the outfit and jewelry you wear, to the way you carry yourself with charisma. My style is royalty.

What lessons has life taught you?

I just see life the way it is. I wish people most times can be a bit more understanding, a bit more loving; I’m a straight forward person. I think if there’s a lot of love, straightforwardness and if people could be themselves, I think it could be better. I like sincerity, I like love.

You just talked about love, when is marriage likely to happen?

I don’t talk about my love life. I don’t know (laughs)

As an only child were you spoilt growing up?

No, I wasn’t spoilt. Everything was available for me but I was not spoilt. I remember a time when my mum told the driver, the house help, security and cook, to go on a break. Then, I would open the gate, drive out, go back and lock the gate. When we come back home I would go into the kitchen and cook as she sat down and gave me directions on what to do – when to put salt, pepper and maggi in the soup. After cooking, I would share the food, put in the freezer, switch on the generator; it was a lot of work. So, I know how to do all domestic chores. Sometimes, I would tell her to send the house help but she would refuse. She said that what she wanted to achieve was to make the house helps realise that what they were doing was not a big deal, that her son could equally do chores. I cook very well. Just name it – stew or soup, I can cook anything.

What advice do you have for young people who aspire to become entrepreneurs?

Be consistent, re-invent and be responsible. You have to constantly innovate and create something new. You have to be very advanced, you have to expose your brand and also be firm as a businessman. For instance, with our research team, we get to meet quite a lot of international producers, discuss with laboratories that produce high grade skin care ingredients, attend international workshop and feature in international beauty fairs. I will be at an event holding in Korea in October.

Last May I attended one in the Middle East. When you attend such events you meet with other people in the same field; there is what is called the business matchmaking programme. A lot of times products are done on my specification because I have understood the African skin. I know the basic skincare problems that a lot of us face which include our weather, which those people don’t know about.

Why did you delve into spa?

Spa is an essential treatment to getting a beautiful skin. I usually advice my clients to go to spas because for you to get a good result from my products you have to exfoliate, detoxify your skin and undergo scrubbing and steaming. People suggested that I should own my own instead of sending them to other facilities. The request kept coming from various clients until I caved in. That led to my launching a spa recently.

What’s your best beauty advice to women?

Women should never sleep with their make-up on. They should not always touch their face because the hands always have bacteria. Do not use hot water on your face because it causes premature aging and takes moisture off your skin.