Money won’t determine PDP presidential candidate – Makarfi

“If they give you (delegates) money, take it but you must vote for somebody with integrity and capacity that the masses can accept.”

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former National Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has said integrity and capacity, not money would determine who emerges presidential candidate of the party for the 2019 general elections.

At least, nine aspirants are reportedly eyeing the party’s presidential ticket.

Addressing leaders of the party at the PDP state secretariat, Molete, Ibadan, Oyo State, at the weekend, the former governor of Kaduna State and presidential aspirant, appealed to the party members that will form delegates from different parts of the country to the party’s presidential primary, to ensure that only an aspirant with integrity, capability and capacity emerged as candidate of the party for the presidential poll.

Makarfi, who was in Ibadan with his presidential campaign team to present his scorecards to members of the party in Oyo State as well as chart the way forward for the country, noted that the qualities would help the party to be rightly positioned to win the poll.