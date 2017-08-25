The Sun News
Latest
25th August 2017 - Kubwa Glo Mega Music show: Phyno, Alade, Korede fete birthday boy, Runtown
25th August 2017 - I can’t quit acting for N30b –Tope Tedela
25th August 2017 - Day Executive Spot hosted Saidi Balogun’s 50th birthday
25th August 2017 - D’banj, the King Don Come
25th August 2017 - WAYA honours WAPTV’s Omonla
25th August 2017 - Faith Liberty drops Do Me Well
25th August 2017 - ‘Palm Wine Music ’ll keep our fans happy’
25th August 2017 - Double awards for Emeka Mozoba
25th August 2017 - Kubwa Glo Mega Music show: Phyno, Alade, Korede fete birthday boy, Runtown
25th August 2017 - Royalty Records set to raise music bar
Home / Politics / We’ll vote anti-Buhari politicians out in 2019 –Northern group

We’ll vote anti-Buhari politicians out in 2019 –Northern group

— 25th August 2017

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governors and members of the National Assembly from the North, who worked against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari during his 103 days of medical vacation in London, have been told to await their political waterloo in 2019.

In a position letter to President Muhammadu Buhari during the North West Special Prayer / Grand Solidarity Rally in his honour by the members of  the Conference of Patriotic Nigerians, the group held that the people of Northern Nigeria were waiting eagerly to sanction saboteurs of the Buhari administration during the next election.

The Secretary General of the Conference, Ambassador Ibrahim Waiye, who presented their position letter yesterday in Kano to  Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, for onward transmission to President Buhari, declared that the people of the North were deeply touched by the outright betrayal and backstabbing of the president by same politicians who rode on his back to political victory in the last elections.

They declared that, “Let not those governors forget that every move they make is being monitored by Nigerians. They should not forget that the date of reckoning is around the corner.”

The conference members, comprising students associations, labour groups, youth, traders association and women groups from the North West prayed for Buhari health and expressed gratitude to all those, including the clergy and Imams,  who  partook in the prayers and rally.

Ganduje, who echoed the same sentiment in his remarks,  placed a curse on those who were sabotaging the Buhari administration in his absent even as he declared that Buhari’s seat would not be vacant.

Speaking while receiving the rallying groups, the governor expressed gratitude to Allah for the safe return of President Buhari even as he prayed fervently for Allah to protect and bless the President’s health in the future.

Ganduje,  also expressed the wish that the president should not again travel outside the country on account of any health challenge, but remain healthy enough  to commit himself to the assignment given to him by the Nigerian people.

To those who prayed for the safe return of President Buhari while he was sick, he stressed that Allah had  since accepted their prayers to the shame of those who wished and desired the contrary adding that today Buhari was not only back home to Nigeria, but was  seated on his seat discharging his duties as Nigeria President.

He recalled that President Buhari had since been delivering on his campaign promises of tackling insurgency, fighting corruption and resuscitating the economy adding that millions of Nigerians had been employed by the administration since 2015

He saluted the members of the Conference of Patriotic Nigerians as well as the Imams and clergy for organizing and participating in the prayers and the Solidarity Walk for President Buhari.

Earlier in the day, a prayer session,  led by Shiekh Falalu Dan Almajir, who is the Chairman, Council of Imams  in Kano State, which  held at the  Sani Abacha Stadium was attended by thousands of Buhari faithful.

The prayer was immediately followed by the Grand Solidarity Road walk, which began from the stadium gate down to Jubilee Round About by Gidan Murtala, through State Road and terminated at Government House Round About where  the governor addressed the crowd of faithful.

The Grand Solidarity Walk was attended by the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Broadcast Media, Alhaji Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada and Senior Special Assistant to the President Buhari on Legislative Matters, Sulieman Abdulrahaman Kawu Sumaila, as well as members of the Kano State Executive Council, among others.

Post Views: 16
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ebuka Amaechi 25th August 2017 at 5:21 am
    Reply

    With the level of education, awareness & re-alignments by the corrupt politicians, with their double speaks.There may be many positive changes,come 2019 Gen elections in Nigeria!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

We’ll vote anti-Buhari politicians out in 2019 –Northern group

— 25th August 2017

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano Governors and members of the National Assembly from the North, who worked against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari during his 103 days of medical vacation in London, have been told to await their political waterloo in 2019. In a position letter to President Muhammadu Buhari during the North West Special…

  • 2019: Zamfara gov denies presidential ambition

    — 25th August 2017

    From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau. Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar has denounced a twitter account linking him with a presidential ambition in 2019. A statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara described the twitter account  as fraudulent, misleading and done with intent of causing mischief, The statement read: ‘’The…

  • Al-Makura scraps four-year tenure for permanent secretaries in Nasarawa

    — 25th August 2017

    From Linus Oota, Lafia As part of steps to ensure stability in the state civil service, Nasarawa State governor,  Umaru Tanko Almakura yesterday suspended the four year tenure ships policy for permanent secretaries in the state civil service with immediate effect. The governor, who gave the directive in Lafia while swearing in members of the…

  • Why investors lose lands to govt 

    — 25th August 2017

    Stories by Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Everything that happens in a modern societies follows a particular sequence. If no sequence is followed, there could either be breach of order or hiccups at the end of operation. A provision in the constitution is clear to the extent to which governments own land. This is…

  • Property prices largely influenced by demand, supply forces –Ogbemudje

    — 25th August 2017

    By Maduka Nweke  Mr. Sampson Ogbemudje is the Principal Partner, Ogbemudje, Omezi & Co. in Lagos. A Law graduate from the University of Benin in 1986 and Law School in 1987, Ogbemudje was once in charge of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) National Secretariat, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 1987-1988; Associate, S.J. Ofoluwa…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share