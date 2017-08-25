We’ll vote anti-Buhari politicians out in 2019 –Northern group

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governors and members of the National Assembly from the North, who worked against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari during his 103 days of medical vacation in London, have been told to await their political waterloo in 2019.

In a position letter to President Muhammadu Buhari during the North West Special Prayer / Grand Solidarity Rally in his honour by the members of the Conference of Patriotic Nigerians, the group held that the people of Northern Nigeria were waiting eagerly to sanction saboteurs of the Buhari administration during the next election.

The Secretary General of the Conference, Ambassador Ibrahim Waiye, who presented their position letter yesterday in Kano to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, for onward transmission to President Buhari, declared that the people of the North were deeply touched by the outright betrayal and backstabbing of the president by same politicians who rode on his back to political victory in the last elections.

They declared that, “Let not those governors forget that every move they make is being monitored by Nigerians. They should not forget that the date of reckoning is around the corner.”

The conference members, comprising students associations, labour groups, youth, traders association and women groups from the North West prayed for Buhari health and expressed gratitude to all those, including the clergy and Imams, who partook in the prayers and rally.

Ganduje, who echoed the same sentiment in his remarks, placed a curse on those who were sabotaging the Buhari administration in his absent even as he declared that Buhari’s seat would not be vacant.

Speaking while receiving the rallying groups, the governor expressed gratitude to Allah for the safe return of President Buhari even as he prayed fervently for Allah to protect and bless the President’s health in the future.

Ganduje, also expressed the wish that the president should not again travel outside the country on account of any health challenge, but remain healthy enough to commit himself to the assignment given to him by the Nigerian people.

To those who prayed for the safe return of President Buhari while he was sick, he stressed that Allah had since accepted their prayers to the shame of those who wished and desired the contrary adding that today Buhari was not only back home to Nigeria, but was seated on his seat discharging his duties as Nigeria President.

He recalled that President Buhari had since been delivering on his campaign promises of tackling insurgency, fighting corruption and resuscitating the economy adding that millions of Nigerians had been employed by the administration since 2015

He saluted the members of the Conference of Patriotic Nigerians as well as the Imams and clergy for organizing and participating in the prayers and the Solidarity Walk for President Buhari.

Earlier in the day, a prayer session, led by Shiekh Falalu Dan Almajir, who is the Chairman, Council of Imams in Kano State, which held at the Sani Abacha Stadium was attended by thousands of Buhari faithful.

The prayer was immediately followed by the Grand Solidarity Road walk, which began from the stadium gate down to Jubilee Round About by Gidan Murtala, through State Road and terminated at Government House Round About where the governor addressed the crowd of faithful.

The Grand Solidarity Walk was attended by the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Broadcast Media, Alhaji Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada and Senior Special Assistant to the President Buhari on Legislative Matters, Sulieman Abdulrahaman Kawu Sumaila, as well as members of the Kano State Executive Council, among others.