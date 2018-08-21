Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Kaduna State governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, was at the state secretariat of the PDP in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital recently. He came to brief the party faithful in the state on his presidential aspiration and to seek their support in order to actualise it.

He speaks on some issues of national concern one of which is restructuring. He said that restructuring is one of the policies of the PDP and that the party would implement it if it returns to power next year.

Many Nigerians, especially their leaders want the restructuring of the country and you just made case for it while you spoke earlier? How, in concrete terms, do you intend to implement it if given the opportunity to be President?

First of all, restructuring is not what a leader wants; it is what the people want. As I mentioned, I chaired the technical committee that set the agenda for the national conference under the leadership of President Olusegun Obasanjo even though some items were removed from the agenda. More than 14 years ago, I proposed how this country would be restructured only that it was not followed through. So, we need to bring back Nigerians to dust those reports up; remove what is obsolete, bring in what is new and whatever Nigerians resolve, we implement.

National cohesiveness; the trust that used to be between us is being eroded; the fabric that is holding us as one nation is becoming thinner and thinner and it is about to snap. We must reinforce it. Nigerians have been talking. They want to sit down and discuss the restructuring of this country. We cannot run away from it. We must sit down immediately we return to power and talk on how Nigeria can be good for everybody; for the good of each and every one of us. It is the policy of the PDP anyway. It is not an individual policy of an aspirant of the PDP.

When the APC National Chairman and a state governor came to a national television and told Nigerians that the APC and their government does not believe in restructuring; the very next day Channels called me and interviewed me on the policy of the PDP and I said that the policy of the PDP is that we believe in restructuring. And whoever that is standing election on the platform of the PDP must believe that the need for restructuring is a matter of fact we will have to face. I have a bit of experience to deal with that. Most of you may not be aware. The past national conference convened by President Obasanjo; before he convened it, he set up a technical committee which I headed. It was set up to prepare the background and agenda for the conference. I chaired the committee that prepared the background and agenda for the conference. It was my edited report; I said edited because some items were taken out by the federal government as no-go areas. But according to my own report we didn’t consider them as no-go areas. We took them as matters Nigerians should discuss so that whatever Nigerians resolve, we solve them once and for all so that it doesn’t keep reoccurring.