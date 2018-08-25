– The Sun News
Latest
25th August 2018 - PDP govs boycott Emmanuel’s 2nd term declaration
25th August 2018 - APC attacks INEC over leakage of party primaries timetable
25th August 2018 - Gov. Emmanuel declares for second term
25th August 2018 - Stakeholders fault Emmanuel on Four Points by Sheraton
25th August 2018 - I’ll reunite Igbo in Lagos –Eze Igbo
25th August 2018 - Youths burn Osun Police Command over killing by SARS
25th August 2018 - Why I want to be governor again in 2019 – Ohakim
25th August 2018 - How Bode George framed me for murder –Lagos PDP Chair
25th August 2018 - Enugu: Minister denies accusing Enugu govt. of non-performance
25th August 2018 - Free medical service for Ijebu Ode residents today
Home / Cover / National / PDP govs boycott Emmanuel’s 2nd term declaration
EMMANUEL

PDP govs boycott Emmanuel’s 2nd term declaration

— 25th August 2018

Against all expectations and hype, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State declared for a second term on Friday with the presence of only two of the 10 other Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in attendance.

The boycott by most PDP Governors may not be unconnected with the widespread allegation and their suspicion that Governor Emmanuel was lobbying to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was contrary to the hype by the Governor and his top officials that they were expecting the presence of all PDP Governors.

The governors of Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Taraba and Gombe states stayed away from the ceremony without any explanation or representation.

READ ALSO:  Gov. Emmanuel declares for second term

Only Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State were present, arriving towards the end of the ceremony held at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Also conspicuously absent was the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, the PDP National Legal Adviser, who is from Akwa Ibom State and a close associate of Governor Emmanuel, was the only member of the party’s National Working Committee present and he announced that he was representing the National Chairman.

The ceremony also witnessed the poor attendance of members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

Barr. Onofiok Luke, the Speaker of the Assembly who chaired the ceremony’s central planning committee, was able to muster the attendance of only 12 of the 24 PDP members of the Assembly.

Most speakers dwelt more on attacking Senator Godswill Akpabio, Governor Emmanuel’s predecessor and estranged godfather, than on the Governor’s performance.

Contrary to the promise he made last Monday to present his score card at his declaration ceremony, Governor Emmanuel focused more on Senator Akpabio.

“No man is God…One man in Akwa Ibom cannot determine who governs, who does not govern, who stays, who does not stay,” he said.

READ ALSO: Serena must balance daughter’s birthday with U.S. Open demand

He sent a clear message to Sen. Akpabio: “Politeness is not weakness. So you need to go and warn them. “

Governor Emmanuel lambasted Sen. Akpabio for criticising his government’s non-completion of the Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road and its failure to open the Four-Points-By- Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene, located in Senator Akpabio’s Ikot Ekpene senatorial district.

In his remarks, Governor Wike said, “Akwa Ibom people, today you must thank God that you have been liberated. Some people are trying to play God.”

His Abia State counterpart, Dr. Ikpeazu said that “no one person can make a king.”

Sen. Anietie Okon, a Third Republic senator and close ally of Governor Emmanuel, also attacked Sen. Akpabio for criticising the Governor and announced that “the people of Uyo senatorial district have declared war.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EMMANUEL

PDP govs boycott Emmanuel’s 2nd term declaration

— 25th August 2018

Against all expectations and hype, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State declared for a second term on Friday with the presence of only two of the 10 other Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in attendance. The boycott by most PDP Governors may not be unconnected with the widespread allegation and their suspicion…

  • INEC

    APC attacks INEC over leakage of party primaries timetable

    — 25th August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed anger against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the leakage of sensitive official correspondence between the ruling party and the Commission on the timetable for the party’s primaries for 2019 general elections. The ruling party had continually denied the report trending that it has…

  • EMMANUEL

    Gov. Emmanuel declares for second term

    — 25th August 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has urged the people of the state to adopt a holistic action plan that would thwart the planned takeover of the state by the All Progressives Congress (APC), using Hitler-styled invasion of Poland during the World War II, as propounded by Sen. Godswill Akpabio. Governor…

  • AKWA IBOM

    Stakeholders fault Emmanuel on Four Points by Sheraton

    — 25th August 2018

    Stakeholders in Akwa Ibom have described the claim by Governor Udom Emmanuel that the state owned Four Points by Sheraton hotel was abandoned by his predecessor, Godswill Akpabio as a blatant lie. has lied to Akwa Ibom people, while declaring his candidacy for the 2019 governorship election. Emmanuel claimed that no formal application or contact…

  • IGBO

    I’ll reunite Igbo in Lagos –Eze Igbo

    — 25th August 2018

    Vincent Kalu The Eze Igbo of Ikeja, His Royal Highness, Eze James Nwalozie, has said that his uppermost task is to make sure that unity exists among the Igbo in Lagos, and also ensure cordial relationship is promoted between his people and the Yoruba, as well as other ethic groups in the state. He stated…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share