Mainstreaming gender and child issues in health care

Nigeria’s health indicators, especially in maternal and child health show the disposition of the health sector to issues of gender and child health mainstreaming. Women and children are considered to be the most vulnerable group in the society with limited access to education, employment and quality health care. This necessitates the need for adequate attention to be given to them.

There are several factors identified as leading to the inequality in accessing health care for women, infants and children.

Some of those factors include cultural norms and practices, poverty, the poor funding of Maternal New-born and Child Health (MNCH), poor primary health care facilities, lack of awareness in the society and health policies in the country. MNCH focuses on improving the health and nutrition of mothers-to- be, providing quality antenatal care, safe delivery and postnatal care after delivery. Many pregnant women often lack access to quality facilities, medical care and resources which affects them before and after their pregnancy. Funding priorities seem to focus on secondary and tertiary health care, whereas most pregnant women and children receive care at the primary health care centres.

The neglect of the PHCs by the government has resulted in poor infrastructure, lack of facilities and modern equipments making it undesirable for women to give birth at the PHCs. The poor funding of the PHCs has given rise to the high cost of treatment at the secondary and tertiary health institutions as a result; women find it difficult to afford services at that level of health care. Due to the unaffordable rate at the secondary and tertiary health institution, some women have no option than to deliver at home thereby standing the risk of losing their lives and that of their unborn babies.