The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - Midwives protest in Abuja over non-payment of allowances
13th September 2017 - N’ Korea: US’ll ‘suffer greatest pain’ if…
13th September 2017 - Rohingya crisis: Aung San Suu Kyi to skip UN Assembly
13th September 2017 - Wike pledges to complete all abandoned hospital projects
13th September 2017 - S’ East leaders laud Buhari, tip APC for 2019
13th September 2017 - DHQ cautions military retirees on alleged plan protest in Abuja
13th September 2017 - Bayelsa Assembly pass vote on confidence on Gov. Dickson
13th September 2017 - Kenya: Obasanjo, Kufuor, Mkapa, others call for peaceful, transparent re-run
13th September 2017 - Flood: Benue SEMA boss assures of equitable distribution of relief materials
13th September 2017 - Bayelsa PDP storms Abuja on solidarity visit to Makarfi
Home / National / Midwives protest in Abuja over non-payment of allowances

Midwives protest in Abuja over non-payment of allowances

— 13th September 2017

Scores of midwives, on Tuesday, from across the country under the Federal Government’s Midwifery Service Scheme rallied over non-payment of allowances by the government.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the midwives gathered at the office of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency in Asokoro, Abuja carrying placards with inscription: “Government please pay us our allowances”.
The group’s spokesperson, Olivier Ihumoma, who led other protesters to NPHCDA’s office in Abuja, said that they were being owed eight-month arrears of allowance.
Ihumoma explained that since they started the programme in October 2016, some of them received only two months allowance while most of the midwives were yet to be paid.
She said that they were all deployed to rural areas to work but had been confronted with a lot of challenges due to the nonpayment of the allowance.
According to her, they can no longer feed or transport themselves to the Primary Health Care facilities where they rendered services.
She said: “What we are going through in rendering this important service is unfortunate because we don’t deserve it.
“We can’t feed ourselves anymore; we eat whatever we see in the community and is already having impact on our wellbeing.
“Many of us fell sick because of the condition we found ourselves; If you are not well fed, where is the strength to perform the duty you are posted to villages to do.”
Ihumoma said that the government also failed to provide midwifery kits for them to work with as promised at the time they were posted to the rural areas.
She said that they have been facing a lot of challenges in the PHCs they were posted to due to lack of equipment.
Dr Oladimeji Olayinka, a Director in NPHCDA who received the protesters, said that the agency had prepared payment schedule and sent it to the Accounts Department in respect of the midwives’ allowance.
Olayinka stated that the delay in the signing of 2017 budget was responsible for the nonpayment of their entitlements.
He said: “The few of your colleagues that we paid their two or three months of their allowance were paid from our budget of 2016.”
The director assured the protesters on the payment of the allowances before the end of this week.
He noted that the agency’s accountant had promised him, adding that he trusted him and had taken him by his words.
On the midwifery kits, Olayinka disclosed that the ones that were provided were meant for the facilities, however, those midwives who served in such PHCs had gone with them after their services.
He said that due to paucity of funds, they have not been able to replace them and will do that as soon as the money was available.
NAN reports that the protesters were from different PHCs and from various states of the federation.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Midwives protest in Abuja over non-payment of allowances

— 13th September 2017

Scores of midwives, on Tuesday, from across the country under the Federal Government’s Midwifery Service Scheme rallied over non-payment of allowances by the government. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the midwives gathered at the office of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency in Asokoro, Abuja carrying placards with inscription: “Government please pay…

  • Wike pledges to complete all abandoned hospital projects

    — 13th September 2017

    Governor Nyesom Wike of  Rivers  State said, on Tuesday, that his administration would complete all hospitals abandoned by the Rotimi Amaechi  administration The Governor who made the pledge at Abua, in Abua/Odual council, while inaugurating a rebuilt hospital said that the gesture was to enable the people access quality healthcare. ‘’All health facilities abandoned by…

  • S’ East leaders laud Buhari, tip APC for 2019

    — 13th September 2017

    South-East leaders, on Tuesday, lauded President Mohammadu Buhari for deepening the country’s democracy, keeping the loyalty and affection of the people and meeting the trust of the citizens. They also predicted victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.  “The APC is doing a good job. The country is on a high-growth economic path. The people…

  • DHQ cautions military retirees on alleged plan protest in Abuja

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has sent a warning to a group of  military retirees set to embark on a peaceful protest over non-payment of their pensions and gratuity, in Abuja. This was even as the DHQ has advised the group of pensioners to get  the relevant permit from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police…

  • Bayelsa Assembly pass vote on confidence on Gov. Dickson

    — 13th September 2017

    …Nobody is tied to PDP – Speaker  From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Henry Seriake Dickson. Speaker of the House, Hon. Friday Konbowei Benson, during the plenary session, on Tuesday, after its recess, also denied alleged impeachment plot against the governor. Chief Whip of the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share