‘IPDs/MNCHW has strengthened health system in Ogun’

— 2nd July 2018

Adewale Banjo

Wife of Ogun State governor, Olufunso Amosun, has said the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW) as well as Immunisation Plus Days (IPDS) exercise, has strengthened health systems in the state.

Mrs. Amosun made the statement during the flag off of the first round of 2018 MNCHW and second round of 2018 IPDs at the Osiele Primary Health Centre, Osiele in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

She said regular campaigns had ensured progress in the realisation of the children’s right to good health care and to the best start in their formative years of life.

The first lady said the Governor Ibikunle administration desires to improve the healthcare behaviour of the people of the state.

“We desire to improve the healthcare seeking behaviour of the whole family, especially pregnant women and caregivers of children between ages 0-59 months,” she said.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, noted that last year, there were series of epidemic outbreaks in the country, in which the state was not affected, as a result of the consistent rounds of the MNCHW and IPDs that have helped to boost the immunity of children in the state.

