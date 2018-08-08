Like Nostradamus, I saw today

CURTAIN CALL

Last week, we replayed history, the Mohammed Ali-George Foreman Zaire “rumble in the jungle”, arguably the greatest boxing event in history. The unfolding melodramatics from the National Assembly may outshine this epochal event into historical oblivion. Today, we shall continue on the above discourse. Read on.

The political rumble in the legislative jungle of the 8th National Assembly (1) continues

“…Baba Sala and his famous Alawada keri keri troupe would have been green with envy at the classical display of histrionics and melodramatics in the events that played out. The kings danced naked in the village square. The “egugun” masquerades were publicly and unceremoniously de-robed, while the so-called doctrine of party supremacy, which ought to really work better in a Parliamentary system, and not in a presidential system, was shredded into tatters and smithereens, and shown for the myth which it really is.”

On the 5th of July, 2015, I continued my write-up at the back page of the Sunday Telegraph as follows:

“The political rumble in the legislative jungle of the 8th National Assembly (2)

The issue of quorum – much ado about nothing

This week, we shall continue with our constitutional, legal and political analysis of the political rumble in the legislative jungle of the 8th National Assembly, that opened up new vistas of political horse-trading, and showed the very weak underbelly of the APC as an inchoate party of disparate tendencies, seeking for congealment, persona and uniformity. Relax and read on as we unveil the undercurrents of this potentially implosive volcano of a sleeping magma. For those who argue that the elections of Saraki and Dogara were illegal, I only need to refer them to Section 50 of the 1999 Constitution. It provides that the President and Deputy President of the Senate and Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives shall be elected by members of that House. No one has argued that the 49 PDP and eight APC Senators and House of Representatives that elected Saraki and Dogora were not members of both Houses.

No one has contended that in accordance with the provisions of Section 54 (3) of the same constitution, any member had raised an objection that the quorum of both Houses was less than one-third, such as to force an adjournment after a reasonable interval, as prescribed by the Constitution and rules of both Houses. All that I have seen and heard are sheer sentiments and profuse display of emotionalism, without any legal or constitutional foundation. We should do better. The antagonists’ line of argument is easily consigned to the dustbin of intellectual history and rational interment by the clear provisions of Section 54 (1) of the same Constitution. It provides, most laconically, that, “the quorum of the Senate or the House of Representatives shall be one-third of all members of the legislative House concerned”. One-third, it says.