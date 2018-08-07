Reading Senator Ndume’s comments clears every iota of doubt that himself and some other APC senators and cabals are behind the ordeal of the Deputy Senate President Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The South East Caucus in the House of Representatives has said it would hold Senator Ali Ndume responsible, if anything untoward happens to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu. In statement yesterday by its leader, Chukwuka Onyema, the caucus accused Ndume of interfering in what is clearly a statutory and professional duty of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in respect to the agency’s investigation of allegations against the Deputy Senate President. READ ALSO: 2019: Ali Ndume backs power shift in Borno

According to the caucus, it has carefully followed the ongoing investigations by the EFCC in the allegations levelled against Ekweremadu, hoping that the law would take its natural cause to vindicate the innocent. “However, like every responsible and patriotic Nigerian, we have every reason to worry after reading the comments by Senator Ali Ndume claiming that the EFCC is treating Ekweremadu with kids gloves and, therefore, canvassed for Ekweremadu’s detention and indictment by the agency in spite of the obvious ill health of Senator Ekweremadu.

“While Ekweremadu needs to be alive to face his investigation, Ndume prefers to push EFCC to compromise the health of Ekweremadu no matter the possible outcome. “Indeed, reading Senator Ndume’s comments clears every iota of doubt that himself and some other APC senators and cabals are behind the ordeal of the Deputy Senate President and that this investigation has to do with the remorseless efforts to unseat the Senate leadership. “It is now easier to link the hostage-taking of Senator Ekweremadu and attempted hostage-taking of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on July 24, 2018 by agents of the State on a day both were supposed to be presiding over the Senate.