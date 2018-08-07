– The Sun News
Home / Cover / Politics / South East lawmakers spit fire over Ekweremadu
NDUME'S COMMENTS

South East lawmakers spit fire over Ekweremadu

— 7th August 2018

Reading Senator Ndume’s comments clears every iota of doubt that himself and some other APC senators and cabals are behind the ordeal of the Deputy Senate President

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The South East Caucus in the House of Representatives has said it would hold Senator Ali Ndume responsible, if anything untoward happens to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

In statement yesterday by its leader, Chukwuka Onyema, the caucus accused Ndume of interfering in what is clearly a statutory and professional duty of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in respect to the agency’s investigation of allegations against the Deputy Senate President.

READ ALSO: 2019: Ali Ndume backs power shift in Borno

According to the caucus, it has carefully followed the ongoing investigations by the EFCC in the allegations levelled against Ekweremadu, hoping that the law would take its natural cause to vindicate the innocent.

“However, like every responsible and patriotic Nigerian, we have every reason to worry after reading the comments by Senator Ali Ndume claiming that the EFCC is treating Ekweremadu with kids gloves and, therefore, canvassed for Ekweremadu’s detention and indictment by the agency in spite of the obvious ill health of Senator Ekweremadu.

“While Ekweremadu needs to be alive to face his investigation, Ndume prefers to push EFCC to compromise the health of Ekweremadu no matter the possible outcome.

“Indeed, reading Senator Ndume’s comments clears every iota of doubt that himself and some other APC senators and cabals are behind the ordeal of the Deputy Senate President and that this investigation has to do with the remorseless efforts to unseat the Senate leadership.

“It is now easier to link the hostage-taking of Senator Ekweremadu and attempted hostage-taking of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on July 24, 2018 by agents of the State on a day both were supposed to be presiding over the Senate.

“We are not restraining the EFCC from heeding Senator Ndume’s hate speech and prompting to act unprofessionally, detain Ekweremadu or act in ways inimical to his health and wellbeing, but we surely know those to hold responsible should anything happen to Ekweremadu,” the South East lawmakers stated.

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 7th August 2018 at 6:58 am
    Reply

    Any this territory native who stand for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Ekweremadu, Ndume, PDP, APC, NASS etc., are clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy fighting on a sunken ship nickname Nigeria and must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

