The leaderships of the Senate and the House of Representatives are expected to meet with the electoral umpire today within the precincts of the National Assembly to discuss pending issues of the election budget and other salient matters.

There have been claims and counter-claims that the Presidency had hatched a plot to break into the national Assembly and illegally convene a plenary to approve the supplementary budget meant for INEC to conduct the forthcoming election.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 17 written to the two chambers seeking the approval of a budget totalling N242 billion for the conduct of 2019 general elections, while also seeking the virement of some projects already inserted into the 2018 budget.

According to the president’s letter titled: “Request for virement & supplementary 2018 budget” read on the floor of both chambers barely a week to the scheduled annual recess, the National Assembly was being requested to approve the virement of the sum of N164 billion from the 2018 budget.

In the request, the president indicated that N228 billion be deducted from the projects worth N578 billion, which the Presidency claimed were inserted into the 2018 budget by the National Assembly.