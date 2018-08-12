PERSONALITY OF THE WEEK: Lawal Musa Daura: When a hunter is hunted down

After 1,131 days in office as the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Musa Daura, was sacked last Tuesday, August 7, to the delight of many Nigerians.

He was hitherto considered as one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s henchmen. Within the period he headed the security agency, he held sway like a bull in a China shop. He flagrantly disobeyed court orders, illegally arrested and detained perceived enemies of the Federal Government and showed glaring disrespect to human rights. He never cared a hoot about the excesses of the agency under him in spite of the outcry by Nigerians over the obnoxious actions. He also appeared to be insensible and nonchalant to the negative image the activities of his agency was foisting on the Buhari administration. To the surprise of many, however, the President condoned him, giving rise to the suspicion that he was doing the bidding of his master. And in his public appearances while he remained on the job, he looked emboldened and showed enormous grit.

But on August 7, Daura shot himself in the foot by deploying his men to lay siege to the National Assembly Complex without any directive from the Presidency to that effect. He inadvertently prepared the ground for his dismissal, as the action of the DSS gave vent to the rumoured plot to illegally impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, over his defection to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Daura’s action attracted global outrage and condemnation as it made a mess of the doctrine of separation of powers and the rule of law. Thus it portrayed Nigeria’s democracy as under threat and called to question the democratic claims of President Buhari and his party, the APC.

To douse the rising tension and save the image of the ruling party, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo ordered Daura’s immediate sack and the police promptly arrested him and put him on house arrest. Nigerians learnt through the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr Femi Adesina, that “there is unanimity on that action,” meaning that Buhari, who is on a 10-day vacation in London, gave his nod to the removal of Daura. Indeed, President Buhari was convinced that Daura’s tendencies were capable of rubbishing his democratic credentials and destroying his government. To prevent that, he quickly approved his sack.

READ ALSO: Akpabio meets Buhari in London