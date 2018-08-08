The early morning invasion of the National Assembly by masked security operatives, yesterday, which prevented lawmakers and members of staff, including the Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Omolori from accessing thesir offices, has cost Lawal Musa Daura, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), his job.

Although the masked security operatives claimed they acted based on “order from above”, Daura’s sacking was announced via a two-paragraph statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.

“Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice,” the statement said.

Daily Sun learnt that Osinbajo wielded the stick after he got the nod from President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on a 10-day vacation in the UK.

“The government felt highly embarrassed by the action of Daura which caught the Presidency unaware. He acted on his own and had to pay the price for his recklessness and impunity,” the source said.

In a separate statement, Osinbajo condemned in strong terms the unauthorised takeover of the parliament complex, describing it “as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all acceptable notions of law and order.” In a three-paragraph statement, Akande said the “unlawful act, which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable and completely unacceptable.

“By this statement, Professor Osinbajo is consequently assuring Nigerians that all persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.”

Although the police was also fingered in the “illegal operation”, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has denied that a detachment from his office took part in the invasion. He said the siege was “a surprise” to him.

Investigation revealed that the invasion was part of a grand plot to effect leadership change in the Senate. According to sources, part of the plot was to create a window for pro-government senators to illegally reconvene the upper chamber and replace the principal officers with senators loyal to government.