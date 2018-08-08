The National Assembly, DSS siege

If we honestly operate the existing Constitution, most of problems bedeviling the country today would fizzle out – from insecurity to corruption and down to economic stagnation. There would be no room for the current in-your-face kind of nepotism, lopsided appointments, kleptomania and outright injustice – all of which are at the root of the insecurity, insurgency and insurrection all over the country. There is something the Constitution says about looting, ethnic cleansing, electoral malpractice – the same way it talks about armed robbery, kidnapping and minor traffic offences. If the law lives up to that blindfolded scale and sword-bearing lady symbol of justice, we would have no need to cherry-pick in our public prosecution. And people would not be so infuriated as to take the law into their hands.

It is because nobody can vouch that the zoning, which PDP and the APC are mouthing now, going into the election, would not be discarded soon after the election is won that the Igbo are saying they are not even interested in the presidency, even in 2023. They would rather go with a restructuring that statutorily guarantees them equal opportunities to aspire, than a zoning formula that is predicated on the whims and caprices of some other ‘benevolent” fellow citizen. If, for instance, they buy Buhari’s promise of handing them the presidency in 2023 and vote for APC now, what’s the guarantee that the cabal that runs Buhari today would not discard that agreement? What if, after Buhari, the PDP puts up a northerner, or Southwesterner, for the presidency in 2023, who would convince the electorate in those regions not to vote for their own son of the soil and vote for an Igbo candidate instead?

It is bad enough that we have opted for quota system and federal character over merit, but if we even resolve to be fair in our application of this mediocrity regime, the call for restructuring would not be nearly as loud as it presently is.

To me, this is probably the most acceptable opposition to the call for radical restructuring.

It makes a lot more sense than the impunious, devil-may-care stance of President Muhammadu Buhari, who has dismissed all those clamouring for restructuring as being motivated by selfish interest. And it is comments like this PMB’s that compels one to begin to fantasize about the position of Governor Dickson.

According to Dickson, Buhari’s comment could not have been more unstatemanly, unpresidential and ill-informed.

Delivering a lecture with the theme “Restructuring and the Search for a Productive Nigeria,” at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, in Osun State, recently, the man Bayelsans love to call Ofurumapepe, said the President’s position, on its own, is an actual threat to national security.

He said that the Nigerians in the vanguard of the campaign for the restructuring of the country were the patriotic ones motivated by a desire for the nation’s peace, prosperity and stability.

He wondered why the President would dismiss the general quest of the Nigerian citizenry to restructure the Nigerian federation, which would not withstand the test of time in its current lopsided nature.

“When everybody in this country is talking about the need to restructure this country, our President, Muhammadu Buhari, made a statement that is not only wrong, but it is also faulty that cannot stand the test of time and a threat to the continued stability and prosperity and development of our country, when he dismissed outright the notion of restructuring.

“And he didn’t stop there, he went ahead to say that those who are in support of restructuring are doing so for parochial agenda. Mr. President, you are wrong. In fact, the reverse is the case. The majority of Nigerians from the North, South, East, West and Middle Belt, who are making a case for restructuring are indeed the patriots of Nigeria.

“We want a Nigeria that works with equal citizenship. A Nigeria for the many as well as for the few; a Nigeria that we will be proud to call home any day, that we can proudly pledge allegiance to.

“The outcome of my interaction has shown that Nigerians are in support of restructuring. I am not imposing my views, I don’t believe that the presidential system is what Nigeria needs. The system is expensive, we can’t have a productive Nigeria with the way it is structured. The government has abandoned its core responsibilities of defence and security.

“There’s need to devolve policing powers to the people. But I’m not saying states should have police. Our system of settling disputes is faulty. Why should a land dispute in communities be dragged to the Supreme Court? I know many things about access to justice. Instead of justice getting stronger, you see Babalawos getting stronger. The distortion of our federal structure has destroyed Nigeria.”

Dickson said that the current arrangement, where the central government would take over all responsibilities such as the judiciary, the police and others to the exclusion of the state, was an arrangement in need of change.

According to him, the Federal Government has not fared well even in its core responsibilities such as defence and security, as shown by the killings in the land.

I can’t agree more. It is this seeming loss of focus that has seen the presidency focusing all its energies of such mundane issues as who becomes Senate President, even with less than 10 months to the end of its tenure.