Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio in London.

The meeting is coming on the heels of former Akwa Ibom State governor’s reported plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) this week.

The Head of Digital Communication of the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi, confirmed the meeting between President Buhari and Akpabio in London on Sunday on his Tweeter handle, @toluogunlesi. He also attached photographs of the meeting between them to further confirm the encounter.